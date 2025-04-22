Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: BREA) Partners With ACF Fiorentina And Brera Holdings Board Advisor Giuseppe Rossi For 'Pepito Day ' Continues To Cement Its Dedication To Promoting Grassroots To Serie A Football



Brera Holdings, an Ireland-based, international holding company focused on expanding its global portfolio of men's and women's sports clubs, partnered with Italian Serie A club ACF Fiorentina for“Pepito Day,” a celebration of Giuseppe“Pepito” Rossi and his illustrious career for Fiorentina (Italy), Manchester United (England), and Villarreal CF (Spain)

Held on March 22, 2025, this event featured a series of engaging activities such as the Pepito Cup youth tournament, an exclusive meet-and-greet session with Rossi, a pre-match entertainment show, and a star-studded match with legendary players For Brera, this was an opportunity to celebrate and recognize Rossi's contributions, not just to the company but also to the community and the beautiful game

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Brera Holdings (NASDAQ: BREA) , an Ireland-based, international holding company focused on expanding its global portfolio of men's and women's sports clubs through a multi-club ownership (“MCO”) approach, recently collaborated with Italian Serie A football club ACF Fiorentina to organize and sponsor“Pepito Day,” a landmark event celebrating Giuseppe“Pepito” Rossi, his illustrious career, and his impact on the community and the beautiful game. Held on March 22, 2025, this event brought together football enthusiasts, legendary football players, former teammates of Rossi, sports and industry leaders, and distinguished guests ( ).

“Brera Holdings is thrilled to have been a sponsor of 'Pepito Day,' an event that not only honored Giuseppe Rossi's legacy but also embodied our commitment to fostering excellence in football worldwide,” noted Brera's Executive Chairman, Daniel McClory.“Pepito, a proud Italian-American, has...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BREA are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]