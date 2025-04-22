CASE Drives The Future At Bauma 2025

MENAFN - 3BL) CASE Construction Equipment , a brand of world-class equipment, technology and services company, CNH , returned to the 34th edition of bauma under the theme“Let's Drive the Future.”

The brand presented a range of innovative product and service solutions designed to boost productivity, efficiency, and sustainability at the World's Leading Trade Fair for Construction Machinery.

With a fleet of 20 machines, including four new launches and one concept, the CASE stand offered a journey into the future where visitors got to experience firsthand how the company is leading the way with sustainable, technologically advanced solutions focused on customer satisfaction.

“Our participation at bauma highlights the pivotal role of the Construction segment within CNH as a hub for pioneering solutions focused on automation and connectivity. It underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering sustainable, efficient, and innovative solutions that not only meet today's demands but also anticipate the needs of tomorrow's customers,” said Humayun Chishti, President of CNH Construction .

Key product highlights included the CASE 421G Wheel Loader, a new addition to the loader lineup, and the CASE 1021G+ X-DRIVE, a smarter, more efficient large wheel loader. CASE is also introducing the CASE CX38D Excavator, a compact powerhouse perfect for tight urban sites, and the CASE 580SV Evolution backhoe loader, designed for speed and precision.

In line with its commitment to sustainability, CASE is showcased its electric machine range, including mini excavators, a compact wheel loader, and the new CX210 ZQ prototype, a zero-emission excavator.

Fabrizio Cepollina, Head of CNH CE EMEA, added :“By integrating zero-emission technologies, AI-driven automation, and enhanced connectivity, we are not just building machines – we are shaping the future of the construction industry, thanks to the passion and proven expertise of our team that drives our strategy.”