States Plan Robust And Sustainable Future For Global Air Cargo Sector

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Representatives from some 80 States cooperated towards more efficient air cargo operations, digital integration, and emissions reduction at the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) inaugural Global Air Cargo Summit , which concluded last week in Türkiye.

The three-day event, held in Antalya, brought together over 600 participants. It was hosted by the Turkish directorate general of civil aviation, with MNG Airlines as the key sponsor.

The Summit provided a unique forum for collaborative discussions amongst stakeholders from across the air cargo value chain, including regulators, airlines, airports, freight forwarders, customs authorities, and international organizations.

“Today, air cargo remains the top choice for the transport of high-value goods. While only half a percent of international trade moves by air in volume, this represents over one-third of the total value of all shipped goods. Companies choose air transport when they need speed and reliability for their products,” said ICAO secretary general, Juan Carlos Salazar, in his keynote address.

“We expect this trend to continue, with ICAO forecasts showing that air freight volumes could grow by 3.2 percent each year from 2024 to 2050. Meeting this growth will require updating our economic regulatory framework. We need to remove barriers that limit air cargo operators and restrict global trade,” added secretary general Salazar.

World Customs Organization secretary general Ian Saunders underscored the importance of collaboration between aviation and customs authorities:“Security, resilience and efficiency of air cargo are, without question, essential to the global economy, and this will continue to be the case as trade volumes, consumer expectations and threats to the system grow.”

The Summit featured comprehensive sessions covering essential topics, including market access liberalization, e-commerce integration, infrastructure development, cargo release and clearance processes, automation, unmanned aircraft, dangerous goods safety, and sustainability.

Key themes emerging from the discussions included:



The critical importance of digitalization and innovation to enhance transparency, efficiency, and security across the supply chain;

The need for harmonized regulatory frameworks to align security requirements, customs procedures, and facilitation measures;

The imperative of sustainability, with strategies presented for reducing the industry's environmental impact while meeting growing demand;

The requirement for a robust safety culture throughout the air cargo supply chain, particularly for dangerous goods transport; The potential of unmanned aircraft and advanced air mobility to transform cargo delivery operations.

Participants also examined the lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic, when air cargo served as a global lifeline for delivering essential medical supplies and vaccines.

A highlight of the Summit was a significant commitment from key sponsor MNG Airlines. During a special ceremony, MNG Airlines CEO, Ali Sedat Özkazanc, presented a formal pledge to ICAO, committing substantial financial support to key aviation initiatives. The pledge represents MNG Airlines' dedication to sustainable aviation, capacity development, and implementation support for resource-constrained States, aligning with ICAO's strategic objectives and its No Country Left Behind initiative.

“This is more than a donation. This is a sign of our lasting commitment to ICAO's vision,” CEO Özkazanç emphasized during a handover ceremony, demonstrating the air cargo industry's dedication to creating a more sustainable and inclusive aviation future.

In her closing remarks, ICAO Air Navigation Bureau director Michele Merkle highlighted that“the pandemic taught us that air cargo is a lifeline during global crises, and beyond that, it is a fundamental enabler of economic development, trade facilitation, and social progress.”

The Summit concluded with calls for enhancing international cooperation to ensure that air cargo continues to drive global trade and economic development while making progress toward achieving the industry's long-term environmental goals.

The Summit's outcomes will inform state deliberations at the upcoming ICAO Assembly in Montréal this autumn, where ICAO's 193 member states will convene to decide on the strategic development of all aspects of civil aviation.

The post States plan robust and sustainable future for global air cargo sector appeared first on Caribbean News Global .