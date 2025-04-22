Russian Soldier Surrenders In Pokrovsk Sector, Fearing Execution By Own Command

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Fighters from the Spartan Brigade of Ukraine's National Guard have captured a Russian contract soldier in the Pokrovsk sector after he voluntarily surrendered.

The brigade reported this on Facebook and released a video of the captured invader, according to Ukrinform.

The prisoner turned out to be a 23-year-old resident of Omsk. He had signed a military contract in February of this year while being held in a pre-trial detention center for theft.

He was "persuaded" to go to war by threats from an acquaintance.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the Russian was tasked with seizing a Ukrainian position. However, while moving toward the target, his entire group was wiped out. The now-captured soldier was wounded and unable to retreat -- doing so would have meant execution by his own side.

When he saw a Ukrainian National Guard drone, the invader began signaling that he wanted to surrender. That decision saved his life.

Earlier, Ukrainian intelligence intercepted a conversation indicating that Russian commanders have been executing their own soldiers for fleeing from their positions.