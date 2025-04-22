Investment Of Approx. USD 4.5 Million In Development Of Diagnostics For Tuberculosis To Partners Including Fujirebio And University Hospital Heidelberg
|
Project Title
|
Ultrasensitive Detection of Urine LAM for Point-of-Care Rapid Diagnosis of All Forms
|
Collaboration
Partners
|
1. Fluxus, Inc. (USA)
2. Fujirebio, Inc. (Japan)
3. Heidelberg University Hospital (Germany)
|
Disease
|
Tuberculosis
|
Intervention
|
Diagnostics
|
Stage
|
Product Design, Product development
|
Awarded Amount
|
JPY 679,783,110 (USD 4.54 million)
|
Status
|
New project
|
Summary
|
[Project objective]
To develop a prototype portable point-of-care (PoC) system and integrated ultrasensitive
[Project design]
|
Project Detail
|
ID: S2024-122
|
Project Title
|
Searching for Chagas disease therapeutic seed compounds from microbial cultures
|
Collaboration
Partners
|
1. Kitasato University (Japan)
2. Nagasaki University (Japan)
3. University of Tokyo (Japan)
4. Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi) (Switzerland)
|
Disease
|
Chagas disease / Leishmaniasis
|
Intervention
|
Drug
|
Stage
|
Screening
|
Awarded Amount
|
JPY 15,945,864 (USD 106,639)
|
Status
|
New project
|
Summary
|
[Project objective]
The main objective of our proposed project is to identify novel T. cruzi active scaffolds
[Project design]
|
Project Detail
|
*All amounts are listed at an exchange rate of USD1 = JPY149.53, the approximate exchange rate on March 31, 2025.
Appendix 2. Investment Overview (as of March 31, 2025)
Investments to date
Total investments: 38.2 billion yen (USD 255 million1)
Total invested projects: 136 (36 active projects and 100 completed projects)
To learn more about the GHIT Fund's investments, please visit
Investment Overview:
Portfolio:
Advancing Portfolio:
Clinical Candidates:
