ASTON MARTIN NEWPORT BEACH NAMED 2024 DEALER OF THE YEAR IN THE AMERICAS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This is an extraordinary honor and a testament to the loyalty of our customers and the dedication of our team," said Jeff West, General Manager of Aston Martin Newport Beach. "The ultra-luxury car market in Southern California is highly competitive, making this achievement even more significant."

The Aston Martin Wings Awards celebrate top-performing regional retail partners from around the world, honoring those who have demonstrated outstanding performance and delivered an unparalleled luxury experience to customers. Aston Martin recently released its 2024 performance data, ranking Aston Martin Newport Beach as the leading retail partner for new car sales in The Americas, which includes the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile and Peru. The dealership also achieved an impressive second place globally across the brand's retail sales network.

"Leading our brand's most significant region by retail volume is a phenomenal distinction for Aston Martin Newport Beach and further showcases its ongoing commitment to excellence and elevated experience offered to its customers," said Pedro Mota, Regional President of Aston Martin The Americas. "Southern California, renowned for its highly competitive luxury automotive market, is home to five Aston Martin retail locations to meet the region's demand. For our partner in Newport Beach to be crowned the leading retailer is a testament to its collective dedication and passion for delivering an unparalleled, ultra-luxury car buying experience, in addition to the strong demand for Aston Martin's all-new product portfolio."

Aston Martin Newport Beach offers a unique oceanfront location in Crystal Cove, situated alongside the famed Pacific Coast Highway. The showroom features the latest iconic Aston Martin models, including the brand's V12 flagship Vanquish, the Vantage sportscar, the world's first Super Tourer, DB12, and the Supercar of SUV's DBX707.

"Location is key," West continued. "Our boutique showroom in a luxury shopping center provides an unmatched shopping and hospitality experience. Many of our clients visit regularly to connect with our brand ambassadors. It's an environment that reflects the iconic legacy of the Aston Martin brand and passionate car culture of Southern California."

Aston Martin Newport Beach is part of US Auto Trust, which operates several luxury brand franchises across California.

