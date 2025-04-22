Sonoco Named To USA TODAY America’S Climate Leaders 2025 List

“A continued focus for Sonoco is our commitment to promote accountability and transparency in our sustainability and corporate responsibility programs,” said Howard Coker, president and CEO.“Our simplified portfolio of more sustainable metal and fiber packaging further enhances our commitment to serve as a valued partner to our customers in reducing the environment impacts of their packaging.”

The America's Climate Leaders of 2025 award is based on a two-step process. First is the application and research phase. Companies could be included on the list by applying online or by having the necessary data publicly available. To be considered for the award, a company must meet the following criteria:

The second step is the data analysis and scoring phase. For all companies meeting the inclusion criteria, the year-over-year reduction in emissions intensity (compound annual reduction rate) was calculated.

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global leader in value-added, sustainable metal and fiber consumer and industrial packaging. The Company is now a multi-billion-dollar enterprise with approximately 23,400 employees working in 285 operations in 40 countries, serving some of the world's best-known brands. Guided by our purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life., we strive to foster a culture of innovation, collaboration and excellence to provide solutions that better serve all our stakeholders and support a more sustainable future. Sonoco was proudly named one of America's Most Trustworthy and Responsible Companies by Newsweek in 2025. For more information on the Company, visit our website at .