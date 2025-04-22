QCT Showcases Diverse Computing Infrastructures At Japan IT Week 2025

Advancing technology and innovation with cutting-edge server systems

- Mike Yang, President of QCTTOKYO, JAPAN, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a global data center solution provider, is thrilled to announce its first participation at Japan IT Week 2025. Japan IT Week is a renowned embedded exhibition in Asia that serves as the platform for QCT to share its latest innovations and designs to the Japan market. QCT's showcase includes its server systems and racks built for AI and 5G deployment, featuring advanced systems accelerated by NVIDIA and Intel technologies."At QCT, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of data center technology,” said Mike Yang, President of QCT.“Our participation in Japan IT Week 2025 highlights our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that empower businesses and research institutions to harness the full potential of AI and 5G. We are excited to present our latest advancements and engage with industry leaders to shape the future of computing."QCT's Product Showcase at Japan IT Week 2025 includes:●QCT Systems Accelerated by NVIDIA GB200 NVL72: Featuring the NVIDIA GB200 GraceTM Blackwell Superchip , the NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 system comprises 18x QuantaGrid D75B-1U servers, scaling up to a cluster of 72 GPUs and 36 CPUs. Compared to previous generations, this setup offers 30 times faster real-time large language model (LLM) inference, 25 times higher energy efficiency, and 25 times lower total cost of ownership (TCO) for data processing. With advanced connectivity, energy-efficient liquid cooling, and high scalability, these servers are ideal for demanding AI and data processing tasks.●QuantaEdge EGX88D-1U: Powered by the IntelXeon6 SoC with P-cores, this 300mm ultra short-depth server not only delivers power efficiency and enhanced server density at the edge, but also provides outstanding performance for compute-intensive workloads like AI, vRAN, and media transcoding, with built-in Intel accelerators like Intel QAT, vRAN Boost, and Media Transcode Accelerator. It also features hardware-enabled security to protect sensitive data.●QuantaGrid D55Q-2U: A versatile 2U server designed for diverse workloads, powered by dual IntelXeon6 processors while featuring 32 DDR5 DIMM slots, PCIe Gen 5 ready, and supports up to 400GbE networking bandwidth. This general purpose server also offers multiple storage options and flexible network configurations, making it ideal for a wide range of applications.In conclusion, QCT's debut at Japan IT Week 2025 underscores its dedication to advancing data center technology and innovation. By showcasing these cutting-edge server systems and racks, accelerated with NVIDIA and Intel technologies, QCT demonstrates its commitment to deepen collaborations with Japanese enterprises and data centers. Join us at Japan IT Week 2025 at QCT Booth #2-13 in Hall 1.About QCTQuanta Cloud Technology (QCT) designs, manufactures, integrates, and services cutting-edge offerings for 5G Telco/Edge, AI/HPC, Cloud, and Enterprise infrastructure via its global network. Product lines include hyper-converged and software-defined data center solutions as well as servers, storage, and network switches from 1U to entire racks with a diverse ecosystem of hardware components and software partners to fit a variety of business verticals and workload parameters.All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.Quanta Cloud Technology Japan K.K.3F 2-5-8, Shibadaimon, Minato-ku, Tokyo, 105-0012

Jean Ko

QCT

+ +886912025348

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.