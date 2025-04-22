Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT
RAMALLAH -- Health authorities in the Gaza Strip announced that 26 Palestinians were killed and 60 were injured in a shelling by the Israeli occupation forces in various areas in the last 24 hours.
DOHA -- Chairman of the Kuwait AI Society, Sheikh Mohammad Ahmad Al-Sabah, stressed the importance of systemically integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and human expertise to generate deeper insights and increase policy alignment with societal needs.
NEW DELHI -- At least 28 tourists, including two foreign nationals, were killed and several others wounded in a major militant attack in Pahalgam city of Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir, media reports said.
KUWAIT -- The Secretariat of Kuwait's Ministry of Islamic Affairs honored the winners of the awards' award of the holy Quran recitation competition held in cooperation with Al-Yarmouk cooperative and humanitarian excellence societies. (end) mb
