Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT


2025-04-22 08:11:54
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Kuwait's Cabinet looked forward to forthcoming talks between Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states and central Asian nation, slated for May 5 in the Uzbek city of Samarkand.

RAMALLAH -- Health authorities in the Gaza Strip announced that 26 Palestinians were killed and 60 were injured in a shelling by the Israeli occupation forces in various areas in the last 24 hours.

DOHA -- Chairman of the Kuwait AI Society, Sheikh Mohammad Ahmad Al-Sabah, stressed the importance of systemically integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and human expertise to generate deeper insights and increase policy alignment with societal needs.

NEW DELHI -- At least 28 tourists, including two foreign nationals, were killed and several others wounded in a major militant attack in Pahalgam city of Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir, media reports said.

KUWAIT -- The Secretariat of Kuwait's Ministry of Islamic Affairs honored the winners of the awards' award of the holy Quran recitation competition held in cooperation with Al-Yarmouk cooperative and humanitarian excellence societies. (end) mb

MENAFN22042025000071011013ID1109460688

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search