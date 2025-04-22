Challenge Alaska Receives $50,000 Grant From The Hartford

Bryce Gitzen, a 25 year-old blind athlete with Challenge Alaska is surprised with a tandem bike thanks to a grant from The Hartford. Pictured with Gitzen is Nate Boltz, Challenge Alaska's Executive Director and Move United Program Manager Karalyn Stott.

Company surprises local athlete with custom-fit sports equipment

- Bryce Gitzen, a 25 year-old blind athleteANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Challenge Alaska, a non-profit organization based in Anchorage/Girdwood, Alaska, was recently awarded a $50,000 grant from The Hartford for new adaptive sports equipment.The grant enabled Challenge Alaska, a member of the Move United member network, to purchase adaptive sports equipment, including 1 sit ski, 2 snow sliders, 4 sports wheelchairs, adaptive biathlon equipment, 5-A-Side blind soccer equipment, and related accessories to support Challenge Alaska's year-round programmatic offerings.The Hartford also surprised local athlete Bryce Gitzen, with custom-fit adaptive cycling equipment to further his personal athletic pursuits. Gitzen, a 25-year blind athlete, who has aspirations to further his career in Nordic skiing and tandem-cycling, looks forward to being able to ride any time he feels rather than needing to rely on program owned equipment and the weekly rides that Challenge Alaska provides locally during the summer months."This means so much to me. as stated earlier, adaptive equipment can be up to fifteen times more expensive, so this is a real help in achieving my athletic goals," said Gitzen. "Tandem biking has allowed me to get a lot of the energy out and feel like I can do the things I set my mind to. Furthermore, I just really appreciate Challenge Alaska being a vehicle for me to do that, right? Not even just with this bike, but all the activities and the people I've met through Challenge has just been amazing. This is this is gonna absolutely help me achieve some goals. It's just very exciting. Thank you."“This infusion of much needed adaptive sports and recreation equipment will allow Challenge Alaska to increase capacity and keep current with the rapid technological advances in adaptive equipment. We cannot thank The Hartford enough for their commitment to ensuring that athletes living with disability have access to the highly specialized equipment that is required to participate in adaptive sports. Challenge Alaska is proud to be a Move United member organization. Through our partnership with Move United, Challenge Alaska is able to be part of a nationwide network of mission similar organizations who provide crucial programs and services for individuals living with disability,” said Nate Boltz, Executive Director of Challenge Alaska.Challenge Alaska provides Recreational Therapy services and adaptive sports opportunities to around 1100 Alaskans living with disability each year.

