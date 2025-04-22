FIT4MOM And Cocomelon Team Up To Bring Music, Movement, And Joy To Moms Nationwide During Month Of Mama

FIT4MOM AND COCOMELON

- LISA DRUXMANSAN MARCOS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Just in time for Month of Mama, FIT4MOM -the nation's leading prenatal and postnatal fitness program-is thrilled to announce a magical new partnership with CoComelon , the global preschool sensation beloved by families everywhere.Throughout May, FIT4MOM locations nationwide will offer a limited-edition Stroller Stridesclass experience that combines energizing workouts for moms with the playful, music-filled world of CoComelon for little ones.“We're beyond excited to partner with CoComelon for Month of Mama,” said Lisa Druxman, FIT4MOM CEO.“This collaboration brings together two powerful forces in early parenthood-FIT4MOM and CoComelon-to create a workout that delights both moms and kids.”“CoComelon is all about supporting parents through everyday moments, so partnering with FIT4MOM was a natural fit,” said Katelynn Heil, Head of Brand Marketing and Franchise Strategy at Moonbug.“As a FIT4MOM member myself, I know firsthand how powerful it is to move and connect with your little one in a community of supportive moms. Together, we've created a class that brings CoComelon songs to life through music and movement.”The Ultimate Mom-Kid Workout ExperienceThe FIT4MOM x CoComelon Stroller Strides class features:Interactive and purposeful movement inspired by CoComelon's favorite songs.An engaging Stroller Strides workout designed for all fitness levels.Laughter, bonding, and fun for both moms and their little ones.Nationwide rollout at participating FIT4MOM locations during May 2025.Whether it's“The Wheels on the Bus” or“Yes Yes Vegetables,” this music-infused workout will keep children smiling while moms enjoy a full-body workout with their village by their side.Why It MattersAs part of FIT4MOM's Month of Mama celebration, this unique class is designed to:Welcome new moms into the FIT4MOM community.Offer current members a fresh and fun experience.Celebrate the powerful connection between movement, music, and motherhood.ABOUT FIT4MOMFIT4MOMis a leading national women's fitness franchise designed by moms, for moms. Dedicated to the Strength In Motherhood, FIT4MOM provides fitness, health, and wellness programs and support for moms from pregnancy through postpartum, and beyond. With 1,800 class locations, 1,700 instructors, and 230 franchise owners nationwide, FIT4MOM has built a village of fitness professionals that nurture the total wellness of mothers. With FIT4MOM, women discover their greatest inner and physical strength, connect with like-minded mamas, and find a sisterhood in motherhood. FIT4MOM fitness programs include Stroller Strides, FIT4BABY, Body Well, Stroller Barre, Strides 360, Body Boost, Run Club+, and Body Ignite.About CoComelonCoComelon is a children's series designed to teach life skills through music. From trying new veggies to winding down for bed, CoComelon's songs and content have become a go-to resource for millions of parents to learn and bond with their children. Created with child development experts, CoComelon is a global kids' entertainment phenomenon, captivating audiences in over 80 countries with more than 4 billion average monthly views on YouTube. Available in more than 20 languages, it features spin-offs like Netflix's CoComelon Lane, CoComelon Classroom, Cody Time, Nina's Familia, and JJ's Animal Time. Since joining Moonbug Entertainment in 2020, the franchise has expanded into consumer products, streaming music, games, and live entertainment-bringing joy to families everywhere!Lisa DruxmanCEO, FIT4MOM...

