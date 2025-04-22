Mccarthy + Flad Celebrate Completion Of New Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute Lab

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This landmark project, nestled in the complex coastal environment of Moss Landing, CA, required innovative construction techniques and unique solutions to overcome site challenges and ensure both durability and functionality for years to come.

"Through our work with MBARI, McCarthy has built a facility that not only achieves MBARI's goals but also respects the surrounding coastal environment," said Ephraim Bahiru, McCarthy Vice President of Operations. "The substantial laboratory space enhances research capabilities, while our mindful approach-minimizing disruption, protecting environmental spaces, and maintaining community access-reflects our dedication to balancing innovative construction practices with environmentally-considerate solutions."

The success of the project ultimately stemmed from these innovative solutions, including the creation of a reverse forming system to stabilize sand before pouring the foundation and enhanced slab-on-grade reinforcement to support the large crane required to move the over 20,000-pound wall-forming panels for the board form concrete walls, which was self-performed by McCarthy.

This achievement was made possible through a collaborative approach, leveraging strong local relationships with craft and trade partners to execute the plan seamlessly and without safety incidents. As a locally based builder, McCarthy takes pride in deep-rooted connections within the community and ensures every project is delivered with care and expertise.

"This project embodies the intersection of sustainable innovation and advanced construction practices," said Susan Seastone, Flad Architects Associate Principal and Project Manager. "Together, we have created a facility that supports MBARI's mission and will withstand the coastal elements by integrating leading-edge stormwater management, environmentally friendly bird deterrent systems, and corrosive resilient materials."

The new facility expands MBARI's capacity for developing cutting-edge technology to study the ocean. The building houses both research and engineering laboratories with a high bay equipped with an overhead crane for loading, offloading, and servicing research instruments for deployment. Additional building elements include office space, conference rooms, a break room, and a multimedia room, which will be used to share research findings with internal and external groups.

Key design and construction features of the facility include:



Resilient, Sustainable Materials: To combat corrosion from salt exposure, non-corrosive materials such as 304 stainless-steel fiberglass door frames, and cement roof tiles were utilized, ensuring longevity and minimal maintenance.



Stormwater Management Systems: A bio-retention and stormwater infiltration system was designed to allow water to percolate through pavers and return to the natural environment, reducing runoff and protecting the nearby marine ecosystem.



Bird Deterrent System: A custom-designed, compressed air bird deterrent system was installed to discourage seagulls from nesting on the roof while still maintaining an environmentally friendly approach to wildlife management.



Coastal Construction Innovations: Building on a site with high water tables and sandy soils required specialized dewatering techniques. The team implemented a dual-well strategy-treating wells closest to the water source as a cutoff and utilizing secondary wells to effectively lower the water table without disrupting the surrounding ecosystem.

Architectural Cast-in-Place Concrete Walls: Given the limited laydown space and constrained site, McCarthy employed precise concrete forming and placement techniques to enhance durability while maintaining the project schedule.

Throughout the construction process, McCarthy worked closely with local dune conservation biologists to establish fencing plans, exclusion zones, and protocols that protected sensitive habitat areas. Additionally, an extensive quality control program was implemented to verify that all materials met strict project specifications, preventing unsuitable materials from being introduced into the coastal environment.

"With the ocean at a critical crossroads, MBARI's work is more urgent than ever. Our new robotic technology lab will help MBARI scientists and engineers design, build, and deploy innovative new instruments to study marine life and environments and monitor ocean health," said MBARI President and CEO Chris Scholin. "This new state-of-the-art facility will support ocean exploration and research for decades to come."

The completion of this cutting-edge facility marks a significant milestone in MBARI's mission to advance marine science and technology to understand a changing ocean and McCarthy remains committed to constructing research facilities that support scientific discovery while maintaining the highest standards of construction and environmental responsibility.

About McCarthy

McCarthy is the oldest privately held national construction company in the country – with more than 150 years spent collaborating with partners to solve complex building challenges on behalf of its clients. With an unrelenting focus on safety and a comprehensive quality program that spans all phases of every project, McCarthy utilizes industry-leading design phase and construction techniques combined with value-add technology to maximize outcomes. Repeatedly honored as a Best Place to Work and Healthiest Employer, McCarthy is ranked the 19th largest domestic builder (Engineering News-Record, May 2023). With approximately 7,000 salaried employees and craft professionals, the firm has offices in St. Louis; Atlanta; Collinsville, Ill.; Kansas City, Kan.; Omaha, Neb.; Phoenix; Las Vegas; Denver; Austin, Channelview, Dallas, and Houston; and San Diego, Newport Beach, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose and Sacramento, Calif. McCarthy is 100 percent employee owned . More information about the company is available online at or by following the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Instagra .

SOURCE McCarthy Building Companies, Inc.