Suthedermal Launches: Revolutionizing Comfort In Self-Injection Therapies

Revolutionary vibration device offers pain relief for finger pricks, GLP-1 shots, and wellness injections

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Suthe is proud to announce the launch of its new website, SutheDermal , introducing DigiVibeTM-a groundbreaking device designed to alleviate the discomfort and anxiety associated with self-injections and finger pricking.

With the rising prevalence of injectable treatments for conditions like diabetes, fertility protocols & weight management, SutheDermal addresses a critical need for a more comfortable patient experience. DigiVibeTM employs advanced vibration technology to minimize pain perception, making self-injection more manageable for users.

User-Centric Design : An intuitive interface that guides users through product information and purchasing options.

Educational Resources : Comprehensive guides and FAQs to assist users in understanding and utilizing DigiVibeTM effectively. Secure E-Commerce Platform : A streamlined shopping experience with robust security measures to protect customer information.

"Our mission is to enhance the quality of life for individuals requiring regular injections by providing innovative solutions that reduce discomfort and anxiety," said Mark Lorberbaum, Founder & CEO at Suthe.

Media Contact:

Terri Previte, Director of Digital Marketing

Mark Lorberbaum, Founder & CEO

***@suthedermal

(844) 503-8423

SOURCE Digivibe by Suthe

