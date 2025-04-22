Alphaeon Patient Financing And Epro Connect Partner To Eliminate Financial Barriers And Accelerate Practice Growth

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a strategic move to reshape the elective healthcare experience, Alphaeon , a premier patient financing provider, and ePRO Connect , the cutting-edge patient engagement platform from Agile Practice Integrations, have announced a partnership to streamline the elective care journey-from appointment scheduling to final payment.This integration enables practices to present Alphaeon educational materials and financing offers directly within ePRO Connect's intelligent workflows-early in the patient journey, when it matters most. The result: fewer obstacles, more approved patients, and higher conversion rates without adding an administrative burden."Access to affordable financing is often the tipping point for patients considering elective care," said Tony Seymour, President of Alphaeon. "Through this partnership with ePRO Connect, we're embedding that access directly into the patient experience-making it seamless, intuitive, and effective.""Today's patients expect clarity and convenience-and practices need systems that deliver both," said Joe Publicover, CEO of Agile Practice Integrations. "This partnership gives practices a modern way to introduce financing and convert consults into surgeries-at scale, through a seamless patient experience."Leading practices are already embracing the integration- and seeing results."The integration between ePRO and Alphaeon removes friction from the financing conversation," said Dan Wilson, Chief Strategy Officer at ClearSight LASIK and Lens. "Being able to prompt patients to see if they prequalify-right in the reminder flow-helps streamline scheduling and makes it easier for more patients to move forward with vision correction."The partnership will be featured at the 2025 ASCRS Annual Meeting , taking place April 25-28 in Los Angeles. Attendees can visit booth #2733 to see firsthand how Alphaeon and ePRO Connect are simplifying the path from consultation to care.Learn more about how your practice can benefit from this transformative partnership ateproconnect/partners/ and myalphaeoncredit/partners.

Alphaeon Patient Financing

Alphaeon Credit

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.