Thompson Builders Corporation Successfully Completes The $21.7M San Joaquin Fish Hatchery Expansion Project

Fish Hatchery Aerial Photo of Entire Facility

Covered Rearing Canopy and FRB Tanks

New Hatchery Facility and Building

FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Thompson Builders Corporation (TBC) proudly announces the successful completion of the San Joaquin Fish Hatchery (SJFH) Expansion Project, a vital endeavor commissioned by the Department of General Services for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. This unique project, aimed at the conservation of salmon, embarked on its journey in 2017 and faced a temporary setback with its first contractor. In 2023, Thompson Builders took on the project after winning the new bid, building on their portfolio of environmental conservation projects.The San Joaquin Fish Hatchery Expansion Project stands as a testament to TBC's expertise in delivering complex, environmentally significant projects. With this expansion, the CDFW will be equipped to rear approximately 2 million salmon annually, a remarkable increase from the previous capacity of 200,000 fish per year.The newly expanded San Joaquin Fish Hatchery now boasts 31 outdoor tanks, including 7 impressive 30-foot tanks, 18 substantial 20-foot tanks, and 6 efficient 9-foot tanks. Additionally, the facility features a state-of-the-art aeration tower designed to optimize the fish habitat. The heart of the expansion is the main hatchery building, which will house critical research, incubation, and administrative offices dedicated to the conservation efforts of these vital salmon populations.The scope of work for the San Joaquin Fish Hatchery Expansion Project was extensive and comprehensive, reflecting the multifaceted nature of this critical conservation effort. Thompson Builders undertook the following tasks and delivered exceptional results:1.Grading and Earthwork: TBC meticulously prepared the site to accommodate the expansion, ensuring optimal conditions for the new facilities.2.Construction of Hatchery Building: The main hatchery building, featuring a research laboratory, fry incubation and production facilities, office space, conference room, equipment and storage rooms, a workshop, and restrooms, was expertly constructed to meet the project's unique requirements.3.Utility Building: A dedicated utility building was constructed to house essential equipment and support systems.4.Canopies: The addition of canopies provides protection for outdoor areas and equipment.5.Exterior Hatchery Area: This area includes the aeration and filtration tower, outdoor holding tanks, and the necessary infrastructure to support the fish-rearing process.6.Process Piping and Control Systems: TBC implemented complex process piping and control systems to ensure the efficient operation of the expanded hatchery.7.Chiller and Re-circulation Equipment: These critical components were installed to maintain optimal water conditions for salmon rearing.8.On-Site Generator: An on-site generator was integrated into the facility to ensure uninterrupted operations.9.Instream/Re-introduction Access: Facilities for the safe release of fish into their natural habitat were constructed, promoting the sustainability of salmon populations.10 Main: A robust water main system was established to supply the facility with the necessary resources.Treatment System: TBC designed and implemented an efficient effluent treatment system to manage wastewater responsibly.and Parking: Infrastructure enhancements, including roadways and parking facilities, were executed to improve accessibility and functionality.The project included the installation and upgrade of essential utility systems to support the expanded hatchery.Thompson Builders Corporation is proud to have played a pivotal role in completing this groundbreaking expansion project, which will contribute significantly to preserving and revitalizing California's salmon population. The successful completion of the San Joaquin Fish Hatchery Expansion Project demonstrates TBC's eager contributions towards environmental conservation and underscores their dedication to delivering excellence in construction and infrastructure development .

