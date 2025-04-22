Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Fired Almost 200 Times At Border Of Sumy Region In One Day

2025-04-22 07:08:25
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, Russian troops struck 193 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, with a total of 457 explosions recorded.

According to Ukrinform, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook .

The Khotyn, Yunakiv, Miropilia, Krasnopilia, Velykopysariv, Putivl, Novoslobidka, Hlukhiv, Shalyhyne, Esman, Khutir-Mykhailiv, Seredyno-Buda and Znob-Novgorod communities were subjected to hostile attacks.

Read also: Putin admits Russia targeting civilian sites in Sumy , Kryvyi Rih

The invaders used artillery, mortars, guided aerial bombs, multiple launch rocket systems, high-explosive fragmentation munitions and attack drones, including FPVs.

As reported by Ukrinform, 44 settlements in Sumy region were attacked in the past 24 hours.

