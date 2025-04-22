Russians Fired Almost 200 Times At Border Of Sumy Region In One Day
According to Ukrinform, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook .
The Khotyn, Yunakiv, Miropilia, Krasnopilia, Velykopysariv, Putivl, Novoslobidka, Hlukhiv, Shalyhyne, Esman, Khutir-Mykhailiv, Seredyno-Buda and Znob-Novgorod communities were subjected to hostile attacks.Read also: Putin admits Russia targeting civilian sites in Sumy , Kryvyi Rih
The invaders used artillery, mortars, guided aerial bombs, multiple launch rocket systems, high-explosive fragmentation munitions and attack drones, including FPVs.
As reported by Ukrinform, 44 settlements in Sumy region were attacked in the past 24 hours.
