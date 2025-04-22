Ukrainian Intelligence Shows Destruction Of Russian Assault Column On Zaporizhzhia Front

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian military intelligence has released footage showing the destruction of a Russian assault force deployed for a breakthrough attempt on the Zaporizhzhia front.

According to Ukrinform, the video was posted on the official Facebook page of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR).

The HUR reported that shortly before the Easter holidays, Russian forces launched a massive assault on positions held by Ukraine's Defense and Security Forces, particularly within the area of responsibility of the HUR's Artan special operations unit.

Russia deployed over 300 personnel, 40 armored fighting vehicles, three tanks, and around ten buggies, organized into six separate columns.

"As soon as the enemy columns began to move, FPV drone operators from the Artan Syndicate unit and Artan artillery teams took action. The first three IFVs were destroyed eight kilometers before reaching the contact line," the report said.

"The rest of the column was similarly 'taken apart' on the approach to our positions," added Artan's commander, known by the callsign "Titan."

Thanks to the professional coordination between Artan and other Defense Force units, the assault was thwarted. In total, 15 vehicles were destroyed or disabled, and approximately 100 Russian soldiers were killed or incapacitated.

Photo credit: Ukrainian Defense Ministry