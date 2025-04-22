Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AI Chairman Underlines Importance Of Integrating AI With Human Expertise


2025-04-22 07:04:40
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, April 22 (KUNA) -- Chairman of the Kuwait AI Society, Sheikh Mohammad Ahmed Al-Sabah, stressed on Tuesday the importance of systemically integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and human expertise to generate deeper insights and increase policy alignment with societal needs.
This came during Sheikh Mohammad's participation in the "Harnessing AI for smart governance and sustainable development in the GCC" session which kicked of today at Msheireb in the capital Doha, under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser Al-Mesned.
He also stressed the importance of adopting a policy development model that integrates specialized human expertise with large language models (LLMs), warning that the absence of this organized integration of AI and human expertise could lead to the random and uncontrolled use of AI tools such as ChatGPT. (end)
