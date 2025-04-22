403
Integra, Orogen, Sitka At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Integra Resources Corp. (TSXV: ITR) hit a new 52-week high of $2.45 Tuesday. Integra provided an interim operational update for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. The Company plans to release its first quarter 2025 financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, followed by a conference call hosted by senior management on Thursday, May 15.
Orogen Royalties Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.83 Tuesday. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. and Orogen have entered into a definitive agreement on April 21, in which Triple Flag will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Orogen pursuant to a plan of arrangement for total consideration of approximately $421 million, or $2.00 per share.
Sitka Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 61 cents Tuesday. Sitka Gold intersects 108.9 metres of 3.27 g/t Gold including 45.0 metres of 4.52 g/t Gold within 352.8 metres of 1.55 g/t Gold at its RC Gold Project, Yukon.
Thesis Gold Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 93 cents Tuesday. Thesis and Centerra Gold Inc. have entered into a subscription agreement whereby Centerra will acquire 9.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of 85 cents Tuesday. Exploration drilling intersects 983 g/t over 3.4m at Galena, driving growth of potential new mining zone in high-grade 034 vein
.Vox Royalty Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.65 Tuesday. Vox provided recent production and development updates from royalty operating partners, Black Cat Syndicate Limited Norwest Minerals Limited and Evolution Mining Limited. Black Cat announced that first gold has been poured at its recently acquired Lakewood processing plant, along with the approval of underground mining at Myhree.
.Norwest announced that a mining lease has been granted for the Bulgera Gold Project and that the economic potential of haulage of stockpiled mineralised material to a local gold plant is being investigated.
West Point Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 59 cents Tuesday. West Point announced the most recent drill results from its ongoing reverse circulation drill program at the Tyro Main Zone, Gold Chain Project, Arizona. This release contains the assays for drill holes GC25-47 to GC25-49, totalling 499.9m.
Cabral Gold Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 41 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Cordoba Minerals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 68 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (T) hit a new 52-week high of $41.00 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Cerrado Gold Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 68 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Forte Minerals (C) hit a new 52-week high of 40 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Empire Company Limited (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $49.99 Tuesday. No news stories today.
EMX Royalty Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of $3.02 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Fredonia Mining Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 57 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Fortis Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $67.44 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Golden Shield Resources Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 40 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Intact Financial Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $296.46 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Imperial Metals Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.38 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Loblaw Companies Limited (T.L) hit a new 52-week high of $216.31 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Lundin Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $59.07 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Royal Canadian Mint (T) hit a new 52-week high of $50.10 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Metro Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $104.75 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Omai Gold Mines Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $0.4575 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Sprott Physical Gold Trust (T) hit a new 52-week high of $35.69 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Probe Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.05 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Perseus Mining Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.10 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $13.80 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Quartz Mountain Resources Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 77 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Trident Resources Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 50 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Sprott Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $74.69 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $4.60 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Vista Gold Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.28 Tuesday. No news stories today.
George Weston Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $262.94 Tuesday. No news stories today.
