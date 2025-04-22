Ramban Floods

Representational Photo



The flash floods that ripped through Ramban this week reduced the homes and a part of the Jammu-Srinagar highway, a lifeline for the Valley, to rubble. Three lives were lost in Baghana village. Shops, and vehicles, were washed away.

To be fair, the response by disaster teams and the army has been quick and commendable. Volunteers and officials went to work round the clock. But the tragedy has raised some pertinent questions. It is about our preparedness for extreme weather events. More so, in as ecologically fragile a place as J&K. After all, we are witness to a catastrophe of 2014 floods, which more or less sank Srinagar and the swathes of Jammu region.

So flash floods in Ramban following a cloudburst does trigger a sense of de javu. We have already witnessed how a few days of heavy rain in 2014 triggered a Valleywide flood. An overflowing Jhelum drowned Srinagar and parts of the countryside causing a large-scale loss of life and property. Since then, the situation hasn't improved at all. In fact, in several aspects it has become even worse. Srinagar and the larger Valley remain hopelessly vulnerable to another deluge.

This has created a deeply uncertain situation in the Valley. We are, time and again, reminded of our vulnerability to flooding whenever there are two or more days of uninterrupted rain in a warmer season. More so, in Srinagar whose new-found susceptibility to flood threatens to put a question mark on its viability as a summer capital. That is, unless we conceive and execute a course of action that drastically reduces this vulnerability.

If anything, it highlights how little has been done by way of infrastructure building to protect the Valley from flooding. True, in recent years, the dredging of Jhelum and the repairing of its embankments have been done in terms of enhancing our capacity to prevent the flood.

Now, what if Kashmir once again experiences the uninterrupted rainfall for a few days? Considering the Valley's erratic weather, such a prospect isn't unlikely. While we can't prevent natural disasters, we can certainly enhance our preparedness for them. On the Jammu-Srinagar highway, on the other hand, the government needs to further make efforts to stabilize the vulnerable spots. One can only hope that the current administration understands the enormity of the challenge and sets about in right earnest building our defences against a repeat of the 2014 scenario, or the other natural disasters, which could be sooner than we are prepared for.

