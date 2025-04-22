Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pahalgam Terror- Private Schools To Remain Shut

2025-04-22 07:04:16
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Private Schools Association Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) has announced that all private educational institutes in the Kashmir Valley will remain closed on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in mourning for the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The terrorist attack, which took place in Pahalgam in South Kashmir's Anantnag district on April 22, resulted in the tragic loss of 28 lives, most of whom were innocent tourists. Many others were left injured in the horrific incident. The attack, described as one of the deadliest in recent years targeting civilians, has shaken the region to its core and left the people of Kashmir in mourning.

PSAJK, in a statement released on Tuesday, expressed deep shock and sorrow over the attack, which it condemned in the strongest terms. The statement read,“In light of the tragic events, all private schools of Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed tomorrow as a mark of respect and solidarity with the families of the victims.”

The association further emphasized that the decision to close schools was in response to the heinous act of violence and to observe a day of mourning and protest.“This decision is a testament to the association's commitment to promoting peace and humanity in the region,” the statement added.

The President of PSAJK, G N Var, also conveyed his condolences and called for a collective stand against the violence.“We strongly condemn the terrorist attack at Pahalgam and stand in solidarity with the families of the victims. Closing our schools is a small gesture to express our grief and outrage,” Var said. He also urged the public to come together in these difficult times and work towards fostering peace.

The call for the school closure comes as a part of the broader wave of protests and shutdowns that have been announced by various organizations across the Valley in response to the attack. Religious organizations, political leaders, and trade bodies, including the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir (CCIK) and Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club (JKHC), have also expressed their solidarity with the victims and their families.

