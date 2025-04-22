State Of Washington Joins Growing List Of Public Sector Entities Accessing Strategic Communications Through NASPO

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Communications is proud to announce the state of Washington to their NASPO ValuePoint contract. This marks the 20th state to include Strategic Communications as a trusted resource for technology and cloud services.

NASPO ValuePoint is one of the nation's prestigious cooperative purchasing platforms. This cooperative program allows public sector organizations to streamline their procurement process for top-tier solutions, professional, and consultation services at competitive prices. Washington state agencies can now leverage Strategic Communications' robust IT and cloud service offerings to enhance their technological infrastructure initiatives with efficiency and confidence.

As trusted advisors serving 50 percent of all states on the NASPO contract, Strategic Communications brings extensive public sector experience, resources, and best practices to Washington agencies. This deep expertise ensures that Washington organizations can leverage proven solutions that can successfully address and assist with Washington's technology vision, strategies, and initiatives deployed across diverse government environments.

"We're thrilled to be recognized as a trusted IT and cloud services provider for Washington state agencies," said Kathy Mills, CEO of Strategic Communications. "Our solutions are specifically designed to address the unique technology challenges Washington's agencies, from supporting business continuity during natural disasters to modernizing legacy systems. We look forward to helping Washington agencies accelerate their digital transformation initiatives with solutions that deliver both operational efficiency and exceptional value."

Expanding Public Sector Impact

This milestone underscores Strategic Communications' sustained commitment to providing innovative IT and cloud solutions for government agencies nationwide. The NASPO ValuePoint Cloud Solutions contract allows Strategic Communications to offer agencies access to services such as:



Cloud migration and optimization

Cybersecurity solutions

Network infrastructure design and implementation

Custom audio-visual solutions 24/7 IT help desk support

Washington state agencies, educational institutions, and local governments can immediately access Strategic Communications' products and services through the State of Washington's Participating Addendum to NASPO ValuePoint, Contract #05116. The cooperative purchasing agreement eliminates the need for lengthy procurement processes, allowing organizations to quickly implement critical IT infrastructure and cloud solutions. For more information about accessing these services, Washington public sector organizations can contact our dedicated government solutions team at (502)-813-8046 or visit to learn more.

About Strategic Communications

Strategic Communications is dedicated to empowering public sector agencies through advanced cloud, A/V, and IT services. The company specializes in delivering innovative technological solutions tailored to the unique needs of government entities, educational institutions, and civic organizations. By enhancing connectivity, productivity, and operational effectiveness, Strategic Communications enables these agencies to better serve their communities.

With a deep understanding of public sector challenges, the company provides cutting-edge tools and expert support, helping government bodies and public institutions build more efficient, responsive, and resilient community services. For more information, visit or follow Strategic Communications on LinkedIn.

