Tenant Inc. Platform Drives 2 Years Of Growth & Efficiency For Platinum Storage Group

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Validating its unique model as a Vertical SaaS platform built by and for self-storage operators, Tenant Inc. today highlighted the significant, measurable success Platinum Storage Group has achieved after two years utilizing its integrated technology suite. The results across Platinum's 40+ facility portfolio demonstrate the platform's effectiveness in solving core operational challenges and maximizing revenue in today's competitive self-storage industry.

Leveraging Tenant Inc.'s platform for the past two years has enabled Platinum Storage Group to successfully modernize operations across its portfolio, driving notable improvements which include:



+6.2% Increase in Portfolio Occupancy: Driven by Tenant Inc.'s streamlined rentals & marketing tools since March 2023.

+12.6% Increase in Tenant Protection Enrollment: Achieved via seamless integration on the Tenant Inc. platform, boosting ancillary revenue. +12.7% Increase in Tenant AutoPay Adoption: Increased through the platform's user-friendly portal & automated reminders, improving cash flow.

"Partnering with Tenant Inc. these past two years has directly improved our key performance metrics," said Dane Elefante, Chief Operating Officer at Platinum Storage Group. "Seeing significant lifts in portfolio occupancy and the adoption rates for both tenant protection and autopay confirms the platform's effectiveness in streamlining crucial revenue drivers for an operation like ours. Additionally, the platform's lead integration with Google Analytics gives us visibility into the channel, source, and medium for each lead, and their dynamic reporting and data warehouse allow us to identify and analyze the marketing KPIs we believe drive new business to our stores. Ultimately, their marketing, tech platform, and frequent feature updates keep us on the competitive edge and make us better operators so we can better serve our customers, our third-party management clients, as well as our investors."

Tenant, Inc. provides the all-in-one technology platform purpose-built for independent self-storage operators of all sizes. The platform features their flagship Hummingbird Property Management Software (PMS) at its core, integrating capabilities for operator websites (Mariposa), automation, digital marketing, operational management, and data analytics within a unified system. This allows operators to enhance their online presence, streamline workflows, improve tenant interactions, and make informed, data-driven business decisions to drive revenue.

"We deeply value our partnership with Platinum Storage Group and celebrate their impressive achievements over the past two years," said Lance Watkins, CEO at Tenant Inc. "Their success in leveraging real-time data to boost occupancy and optimize ancillary revenue streams perfectly illustrates how our operator-focused platform empowers businesses to thrive in today's rapidly evolving landscape."

About Tenant Inc.

Tenant, Inc. empowers self-storage operators with an all-in-one SaaS platform designed to streamline operations and maximize revenue. Their comprehensive cloud-based suite of tools includes property management software, self-storage websites, digital marketing services, and more-giving storage owners and operators everything they need to compete and thrive in today's competitive self-storage market.

For more information, please visit tenantinc

About Platinum Storage Group

Platinum Storage Group is a privately-held commercial real estate company established in 1999 by Skip Elefante, a 30-year veteran of the self-storage industry. A nationwide owner and operator of self-storage properties, Platinum currently manages approximately 3.1 million square feet across over 40 locations in 8 states. Ranked as a Top Operator and a member of the Larger Operators Council and founding shareholder in Storelocal® and Tenant Inc., Platinum leverages a scalable platform to acquire properties for its own account and deliver turnkey property management solutions to third-party owners. Platinum's team brings extensive experience in the acquisition, development, and management of self-storage, excelling at identifying properties with value-added opportunities and potential for higher returns through expansion, renovation, and strategic repositioning.

For more information, please visit platinumstorage .

SOURCE Tenant Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED