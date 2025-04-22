John Vincent, Democratic Candidate For SC Congressional District 7, Launches His Campaign For Congress

John Vincent officially launched his campaign for Congress in SC's 7th Congressional District.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Thursday, April 17, 2025, John Vincent officially launched his campaign for Congress in South Carolina's 7th Congressional District. A father, U.S. Navy veteran, and small business owner, Vincent is running to represent the hardworking families of SC-7 and bring real solutions to Washington, D.C.

“I've lived all over the state-from Florence to Charleston to Myrtle Beach-and I love the people, the food, and the ocean that's shaped so much of my life. But I also see the struggle. This district is beautiful, but it's hurting,” said Vincent.“With more than 100,000 residents on Medicaid, and over 1 in 4 children living in poverty, we deserve leadership that sees us, hears us, and fights for us. I'm running for Congress because I believe the American middle class is disappearing-and I've watched it happen my entire life.”

A New York native, Vincent served 20 years in the U.S. Navy, ultimately earning the rank of Command Master Chief. Throughout his military career, Vincent led a multi-branch command structure supporting the morale, health, and development of troops across several bases and military branches. After retiring from the Navy, he and his wife, Deb, co-founded a small leadership development and service-based consulting business, where they've helped municipalities, police departments, fire departments, and nonprofit organizations across the country.

Vincent is running for Congress with a focus on creating economic opportunities for all and bringing the middle class back into focus. His platform includes:

-Rebuild our middle class by championing workers, protecting vulnerable populations, and creating sustainable economic opportunities for all. A strong middle class benefits everyone.

-Support and defend our veterans by advocating for improved healthcare, education, and workforce development programs to ensure they receive the care they deserve.

-Create good-paying jobs and push for economic policies that support small businesses and working families, fostering long-term prosperity for our district.

Protect the U.S. Constitution as a promise to the people, ensuring that it remains a tool for justice and fairness, not for the powerful. I will represent the people, not special interests.

-Vincent also believes in strong community engagement and promises to hold regular town halls, particularly in the reddest areas of the district. He will give every elected official in the district direct access to his office for fast answers and solutions for their communities.

“I'm 100% for you. And I'm asking you to be 100% for me,” Vincent said.“Let's rebuild the middle class. Let's fight for what's right. And let's win this together.”

