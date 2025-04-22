ALLIED GOLD PROVIDES NOTICE OF FIRST QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Allied Gold Corporation (TSX: AAUC) (OTCQX: AAUCF ) ("Allied Gold" or the "Company") will release its first quarter 2025 operational and financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. The Company will then host a conference call and webcast to review the results on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. EST. First Quarter 2025 Conference Call

Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US): 1-800-898-3989 Local dial-in number: 416-406-0743 Toll Free (UK): 00-80042228835 Participant passcode: 4663480# Webcast:

Conference Call Replay

Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US): 1-800-408-3053 Local dial-in number: 905-694-9451 Toll Free (UK): 00-80042228835 Participant passcode: 3045704#

The conference call replay will be available from 12:00 p.m. EST on May 8, 2025, until 11:59 p.m. EST on June 8, 2025.

2025 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

As previously disclosed, Allied Gold will hold its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time) at the following location and via webcast:

Conservatory Gallery – 16th Floor

150 King Street West

Toronto, ON, M5H 1J9

Webcast:

Readers are referred to the Company's 2025 Notice Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholder and Management Information Circular on how to vote and other important information available on the Company's website at and under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at .

About Allied Gold Corporation

Allied Gold is a Canadian-based gold producer with a significant growth profile and mineral endowment. It operates a portfolio of three producing assets and development projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Ethiopia. Led by a team of mining executives with operational and development experience and proven success in creating value, Allied Gold aspires to become a mid-tier, next-generation gold producer in Africa and, ultimately, a leading senior global gold producer.

