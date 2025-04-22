ALLIED GOLD PROVIDES NOTICE OF FIRST QUARTER 2025 RESULTS
Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US):
1-800-898-3989
Local dial-in number:
416-406-0743
Toll Free (UK):
00-80042228835
Participant passcode:
4663480#
Webcast:
Conference Call Replay
Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US):
1-800-408-3053
Local dial-in number:
905-694-9451
Toll Free (UK):
00-80042228835
Participant passcode:
3045704#
The conference call replay will be available from 12:00 p.m. EST on May 8, 2025, until 11:59 p.m. EST on June 8, 2025.
2025 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders
As previously disclosed, Allied Gold will hold its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time) at the following location and via webcast:
Conservatory Gallery – 16th Floor
150 King Street West
Toronto, ON, M5H 1J9
Webcast:
Readers are referred to the Company's 2025 Notice Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholder and Management Information Circular on how to vote and other important information available on the Company's website at and under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at .
About Allied Gold Corporation
Allied Gold is a Canadian-based gold producer with a significant growth profile and mineral endowment. It operates a portfolio of three producing assets and development projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Ethiopia. Led by a team of mining executives with operational and development experience and proven success in creating value, Allied Gold aspires to become a mid-tier, next-generation gold producer in Africa and, ultimately, a leading senior global gold producer.
