HRP Group Commits $75,000 To South And Southwest Philadelphia Parks In Celebration Of Earth Day 2025

Stinger Square Park: $10,000 Contribution and Volunteer Activation

In partnership with Philadelphia Parks & Recreation, The Bellwether District is contributing $10,000 to support enhancements at Stinger Square Park in the Grays Ferry neighborhood. Additionally, a team of volunteers will participate in a planting and clean-up project aimed at revitalizing the park and creating a more welcoming environment for local residents.



Resident Action Committee II: $15,000 Contribution for New Community Park

The Bellwether District is also supporting the early development of a new community park located in Grays Ferry. As part of this initiative, HRP is funding the installation of a new perimeter fence that will help define and secure the future park site.

Bartram's Garden Tree Partnership: $50,000 Contribution

Now in its second year, The Bellwether District's partnership with Bartram's Garden continues with a $50,000 contribution in 2025. These funds will support ongoing efforts to plant and maintain hundreds of trees throughout South and Southwest Philadelphia, helping to expand the urban canopy, improve air quality, and promote biodiversity.

"Earth Day is an opportunity to take action toward our shared goal of building more resilient communities," said HRP CEO Roberto Perez . "We're proud to work alongside our neighbors and partners to transform spaces both in and around our projects to create lasting benefits for generations to come."

