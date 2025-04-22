Marilyn Horowitz Teaches 'How To Worry Like A Pro' During Difficult Times

Marilyn Horowitz Teaches How To Worry Like A Pro

Story expert and trauma-aware specialist Marilyn Horowitz has developed a practice that helps relieve worry in a chaotic world. Learn how to Worry Like A Pro?

- Marilyn HorowitzNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Marilyn Horowitz , a story expert and trauma-aware specialist, is flipping the script when it comes to general advice to“just stop worrying” about financial, political and employment uncertainty.Around-the-clock news headlines are scaring many beyond what is truly healthy for our minute-by-minute mental health. Working our way out of worry is easier than people think. Horowitz believes worrying requires having your wits about you. "Worrying isn't a weakness,” Horowitz says.“It's your brain trying to protect you. The real problem is that most people don't know what time it is - mentally. Is that fear about the past, present, or future? When you get time-aware, you stop spinning and start thinking.”Horowitz, a well-respected writing coach, script consultant and colleague professor for two decades, wants to talk about her latest insight: How to Worry LIke a Pro- a radically practical, five-minute system to transform spiraling anxiety into grounded clarity.“Professional warriors don't avoid fear - they organize it,” says Horowitz.“That's the difference between emotional reaction and narrative leadership. You could worry until the end of time, but that does not change your ability to get unstuck in the present moment,” Horowitz says.In her signature Beyond Happiness Method, Horowitz combines neuroscience, somatic techniques, and narrative clarity to teach people how to label their worries by timeframe - turning emotional chaos into strategic calm.Through her five-step system, podcast and media audiences will learn how to:Hug themselves into regulation with affirmations that rewire self-trust;Dump static thoughts in a visual worry circle;Identify their core fear story and rewrite it from strength;Tag each worry by timeframe - past, now, or future - to reduce overwhelm andClose with self-affirmation, claiming clarity and courage.Whether on self-help, mindfulness, mental health, journaling, or trauma recovery podcasts, Marilyn brings warmth, wisdom, and a memorable voice that cuts through today's mental noise. She's the guest who helps people feel seen while giving them tools they can use immediately. Horowitz recently shared her insights as a vibrant guest on The Art of Aging Mindfully Podcast.Many believe the intensity of current events make it impossible to rewrite your personal narrative, family systems and beliefs and epigenetics.“Neuroscience and neurobiology are on your side,” says Horowitz, who wants her Beyond Happiness Method to become a brief daily practice for millions around the world.“If only more people woke up and gave ourselves a“self-acknowledgement hug,” it could be such a healing practice that could send positive echoes throughout our bodies, families and work. It sounds so woo-woo, but grounding ourselves and setting intentions can have profound impact in a world filled with uncertainty,” says Horowitz.Suggested Topic Titles for Podcasts or media interviews:How to Worry Like a Pro: The 5-Minute Practice That Changes Everything;Tag It, Don't Drag It: The Secret to Time-Aware Mental Clarity;The Self-Acknowledgment Hug: Nervous System Healing That Works in 60 Seconds;Mental Maintenance for People Who Think Too Much andWhat Makes You a Warrior, Not Just a Worrier?The Marilyn Initiative is an organization dedicated to giving people the tools to get happy and stay happy. The system uses the power of story, along with fundamental somatic techniques, to help people discover for themselves a more profound sense of well-being, and to better break through the impediments from living their most fulfilled lives.Founder Marilyn Horowitz is a master story coach, speaker, and author whose work blends narrative psychology, somatic healing, and creative empowerment. She's been featured in national media and taught thousands how to rewrite the stories that keep them stuck. For more Go to: MarilynHorowitz# # #

Roger Rosenbaum

Brand-News-Team, Inc.

+1 845-943-5366

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.