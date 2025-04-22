The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Dr. Dora B. Schriro As A Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle Of Excellence
Throughout her decades-long career, Dr. Schriro has been a pivotal figure in criminal justice and immigration policy, advocating for improved conditions and accountability within civil and criminal incarceral systems. She has lent her expertise to several professional organizations as well, serving pro bono as a member of the American Bar Association Commission on Immigration and the Women's Refugee Commission.
Dr. Schriro's academic achievements have been instrumental in her success, earning a Juris Doctor from St. Louis University School of Law (2002), a Doctorate in Public Administration from Columbia University (1984), a Master of Science from the University of Massachusetts-Boston (1974), and a Bachelor of Arts cum laude from Northeastern University (1972).
Her contributions have been widely recognized, earning prestigious awards including the Allied Professional Award from the U.S. Department of Justice (2012), the Kennedy School's Innovations in American Government Award (2008) for "Getting Ready," her pre-release initiative in which every inmate in Arizona participated from the first to the last day of their incarceration, and the Distinguished Service to State Government Award from the National Governors Association (2006). Dr. Schriro was also honored by her peers as the field's best Correctional Administration 1999.
Inspired by family, faculty, friends, and the many men and women who she has met over the years on "both sides of the bars," Dr. Schriro is more resolved than ever to advance reforms in the civil and criminal systems of justice, striving for excellence in all that she sets out to do.
Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]
SOURCE The Inner Circle
