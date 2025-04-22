TEAMSTERS STRIKE RINKER MATERIALS OVER HEALTH CARE AND PAY

Teamsters Demand Fair Contract, File ULP Over Unlawful Interference with Strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at Rinker Materials, represented by Teamsters Local 284, are on strike at the company's facility on Haul Road in Columbus after rejecting a contract proposal that would have required them and their families to give up their current health care plan and move into a company-controlled plan.

"These workers produce a critical part of the infrastructure that businesses and residents in our city and state rely upon every day, said Mark Vandak, President of Local 284. "The work they do is essential to protecting the health and safety of our communities and the investments of property owners and taxpayers. They deserve a fair contract that provides good wages and protects their current health insurance benefits."

Under the new health care proposal, Rinker Materials could increase employee premiums and co-payments, reduce covered services, and scale back or eliminate other plan benefits over the objection of the union and workers. Payments to offset rising premium costs are unavailable to newly hired employees while wages for workers in Columbus are lower than what the company pays other unionized employees with similar insurance.

"My co-workers and I want to keep our existing health care plan," said Ben Cotton, a worker at Rinker and a shop steward for Local 284. "The company says the costs of the union and their corporate plans are comparable. If that's true, there is no reason to force us out of our current plan unless they want to shift more costs to the workforce or cut our benefits in the future. That could be a disaster for our health and finances. We are staying on strike until we have the security we need."

The Teamsters filed unfair labor practice charges against Rinker Materials after management told probationary employees they were prohibited from striking. Under the National Labor Relations Act, probationary employees have the same right to strike as non-probationary employees. The charge alleges the company's actions were unlawfully coercive and interfered with federally protected rights.

"Every worker in America deserves financial and health care security. That's why strikers have received tremendous support from the community," Vandak said. "We will support this strike, no matter how long it takes, until our members receive the protections they deserve."

Teamsters Local 284 represents working people in Central Ohio and surrounding communities in various industries, including transportation, warehouse, aviation, and government service. For more information, visit teamsters284 .

Contact:

Mark Vandak, (614) 228-0727

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 284

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED