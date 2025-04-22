Valley Beth Shalom Synagogue And Schools Leads The Way With Groundbreaking Solar Energy Initiative

VBS's solar project, which includes the installation of more than 850 Q Cell rooftop solar panels by Sunistics Group, is expected to generate almost 615,000 kWh annually, reducing carbon emissions and yielding an anticipated savings of $180,000 per year. This new system is expected to offset more than 75% of VBS's historical DWP kWh usage with a payback period of less than five years. This bold investment in clean energy aligns with the synagogue's mission to be a leader in environmental responsibility while ensuring long-term financial sustainability for its community.

This initiative is made possible through a combination of funding sources, including a $50,000 grant from the Jewish Solar Challenge , generous individual donations, an interest-free loan from Adamah 's Climate Action Fund, significant incentives and rebates provided by the Inflation Reduction Act for nonprofit organizations, and financing by Beneficial State Bank. These sources allowed VBS to advance this project and set a powerful example for other religious and community institutions.

A Commitment to Jewish Values and Education

VBS has long embraced the Jewish value of Tikkun Olam, the responsibility to repair and protect the world. The solar panel installation not only reflects this commitment but also serves as a valuable educational tool. The VBS Early Childhood Center , Harold M. Schulweis Day Schoo l and Etz Chaim Learning Center , Valley Beth Shalom's preeminent school offerings, will be incorporating sustainability and climate-conscious initiatives into its curriculum, ensuring that students gain a deep understanding of their role in preserving the planet for future generations. Through hands-on learning and engagement with the solar project, VBS is fostering a culture of environmental awareness and action among its youngest members.

A Model for Faith-Based Sustainability

"This solar project is a testament to VBS's proactive leadership and dedication to sustainability," said Matthew Weintraub, Executive Director of Valley Beth Shalom. "By harnessing solar energy, we are not only reducing our carbon footprint but also securing long-term financial benefits that allow us to invest more in our community, education, and religious programs. Thanks to the support of our Board of Directors, individual donors, Jewish Solar Challenge, and Adamah's Jewish Leadership Climate Coalition, we are proud to be at the forefront of sustainable transformation in the Jewish community."

Lifelong environmentalist and philanthropist Mitchell Schwartz , of the Jewish Solar Challenge, remarks, "Valley Beth Shalom is a forward-thinking institution. Their deep understanding and commitment to sustainable practices have made VBS a leader in the Jewish communities' efforts to tackle climate change. We at the Jewish Solar Challenge could not find a better recipient of our grant money than Valley Beth Shalom."

As one of the largest synagogues in the country, Valley Beth Shalom's solar initiative sets a precedent for other faith-based organizations looking to implement sustainable energy solutions. By investing in solar power, VBS is ensuring that its campus remains a beacon of environmental consciousness, financial responsibility, and Jewish leadership for years to come.

About the Valley Beth Shalom Synagogue in Los Angeles

VBS is a premier Conservative synagogue located at the heart of the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles, California. Known for its commitment to fostering Jewish excellence, its tight-knit community, and renowned Jewish entertainment, VBS boasts one of the largest synagogue memberships in the country. VBS has a strong commitment to Jewish education, culture, and social action. We welcome you to learn more and become part of this special community.

