Atlanta University Center Consortium Celebrates 48 Years Of Diversity In STEM

ATLANTA, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era where diversity initiatives face increasing challenges, the Atlanta University Center Consortium (AUCC) continues to exemplify a steadfast commitment to cultivating diverse talent in STEM fields. The AUCC's Dual Degree Engineering Program (DDEP) stands as a beacon of this commitment, celebrating its 48th Annual Awards Ceremony on Saturday, April 26, 2025. This event honors the academic achievements and leadership of dual-degree engineering scholars from Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, and Spelman College, highlighting their preparedness to lead in the engineering profession.

A significant highlight of the ceremony will be the awarding of over $1 million in scholarships and internships, made possible through partnerships with corporate sponsors and the organization's nine partnering engineering institutions in Georgia and around the country. This substantial investment underscores the AUCC's dedication to increasing diversity within the engineering field, having graduated more than 3,000 students through the DDEP since its inception nearly 60 years ago.

In 2025, the AUCC DDEP plans to continue highlighting its commitment to diversity through various initiatives:



Strengthening Corporate Partnerships : Expanding collaborations with industry leaders to provide more scholarships and internship opportunities, thereby enhancing the pipeline of diverse engineering talent. Community Engagement : Continuing organizing events and workshops that foster early interest and participation in engineering disciplines.

"Each year I am honored to have the opportunity to help prepare the mindset of future leaders in STEM, specifically, engineering. Our students continue to be among the best and brightest and it brings me joy to be able to share the academic accomplishments of our students with others at this annual event," said Dr. Christoper G. Ellis, AUCC Senior Director, Institute for Dual Degree Engineering Advancement (IDEA).

Through these efforts, the AUCC reaffirms its unwavering dedication to nurturing a diverse and inclusive environment that empowers future leaders in engineering and beyond.

WHO: The Atlanta University Center Dual Degree Engineering Program

WHAT: 48th Annual Dual Degree Engineering Program

WHEN: Saturday, April 26th, 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

WHERE: The West Venue, 1710 Defoor Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

HOW: Join our Awards Ceremony for student interviews and award presentations from our corporate sponsors and scholarship awards from our partner institutions.

Press Contact: Teresa D. Southern

Atlanta University Center Consortium- Manager of Communications, Marketing & Events

[email protected] , 478-320-7753

SOURCE Atlanta University Center Consortium

