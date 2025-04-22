Associated Banc-Corp To Attend Four Second Quarter Investor Events

GREEN BAY, Wis., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB ) announced today that Management expects to meet with investors during the following events in the second quarter of 2025:



Piper Sandler Upper Midwest Bank Forum in Minneapolis, MN on April 30, 2025

2025 RBC Capital Markets US Banks Fixed Income Investor Symposium (virtual) on May 1, 2025

2025 Wells Fargo Financial Services Conference in Chicago, IL on May 13-14, 2025 Citi's 2025 Regional Bank Access Day in New York, NY on June 12, 2025

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB ) has total assets of $43 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from nearly 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota and Missouri. The company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This includes any statements regarding management's plans, objectives, or goals for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings, or other measures of performance. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "should," "intend," "target," "outlook," "project," "guidance," "forecast," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current management expectations and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements include those identified in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings. Such factors are incorporated herein by reference.

Investor Contact: Ben McCarville

Senior Vice President | Director of Investor Relations

920-491-7059

Media Contact: Andrea Kozek

Vice President | Public Relations Senior Manager

920-491-7518

