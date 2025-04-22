MIAMI, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A Statement from the Chairmen of Best Buddies and Special Olympics:

As we come to the end of Autism Awareness Month, we want to join with self-advocates and friends and family members around the world in celebrating the gifts of people with autism. We have been reminded again and again that people with autism can and will continue to be wonderful children, brothers and sisters, and members of families. They can and will continue to go to school, be great friends, join teams, and contribute to their communities. People with autism can and will continue to date, hold jobs, marry, and pay taxes.

Slurs and statements that demean, devalue, demonize and identify people with intellectual and developmental differences as hopeless are not only inaccurate but they are also deeply damaging to the hopes and dreams of millions of people who struggle for dignity every day. Over a decade ago Special Olympics athletes and Best Buddies asked both of our organizations to champion ending the use of the R-word- a label that has repeatedly caused severe damage. There have been some hurtful misconceptions floating around about people with autism and intellectual disabilities – assumptions that they'll never contribute, never connect, never create, never belong. Alex Burns is here to say: "That's simply not true."

Out of respect for Alex and millions of others, we will continue to invite leaders of all ages to join us in affirming that people with Autism and other forms of intellectual disabilities have gifts.

Our family has been active in the work of promoting the gifts and contributions of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities for more than half a century. We have learned so much from the hundreds of thousands, maybe millions, of people with intellectual disabilities - including many with autism - who have touched our lives--all our lives. They have shown us skills, grace and empathy. Toughness, determination and courage. Humor, smarts and wisdom. They are friends. Great friends. And there are thousands upon thousands of athletes, of course. Marathon runners, soccer stars, downhill skiers, and open-ocean swimmers. But also, actors, computer experts, graphic designers, artists, activists and old married couples. We know their gifts are immeasurable, and we will not stop promoting them in the United States and around the world.

As we celebrate, we also know that having a disability is often not easy. Many people who have severe physical or intellectual disabilities have limited life options. They are familiar with pain and adversity, often struggling every day with what many of us take for granted. So, we will continue to support the best research and care that can help all people with intellectual differences remain strong and lead fulfilling lives.

Even in the midst of difficulty, there are gifts too. If you want to be amazed and humbled by humanity in all its diversity, join Special Olympics and Best Buddies , read our stories, there are many. We invite you to learn. It's a lifelong process, but it's never too late to start. Or just go to work or school or church. Look around and see the dignity in everyone, and you may well discover the best in yourself too.

Timmy P. Shriver

Chairman

Special Olympics International.

Anthony K. Shriver

Chairman

Best Buddies International.

SOURCE Best Buddies International

