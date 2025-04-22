Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS


2025-04-22 06:01:01
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HUNTINGTON, Ind., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB: NIDB ), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced net income of $1,059,000 ($0.44 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to earnings from the quarter ended March 31, 2024 of $722,000 ($0.30 per diluted common share). The current three months earnings equate to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 0.80% and a return on average equity (ROE) of 8.71% compared to an ROA of 0.57% and an ROE of 6.26% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Net interest income increased $512,000 in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. Provision for credit loss expense was $620,000 for the 3 months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $500,000 for the 3 months ended March 31, 2024. Total non-interest income was $712,000 in the first quarter of 2025 compared $695,000 the same period in 2024. Total non-interest expense was $3 million for the 3 months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to $3.1 million for the 3 months ended March 31, 2024.

Total assets increased $20.3 million, or 15.6% on an annualized basis, to $542.6 million at March 31, 2025 compared to total assets of $522.3 million at December 31, 2024. Total loans increased $23.1 million, or 23.7% on an annualized basis, to $413.7 million at March 31, 2025 compared to total loans of $390.6 million at December 31, 2024. Total deposits increased $13.1 million, or 12.2% on an annualized basis, to $442.1 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $428.9 million at December 31, 2024.

Non-performing loans to gross loans were 1.24% as of March 31, 2025 compared to 1.84% as of March 31, 2024. The bank's allowance for credit losses to gross loans was 1.52% at the end of the first quarter of 2025 as compared to 1.50% at the end of the first quarter of 2024.

Shareholders' equity increased $1 million to $49.3 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $48.3 million at December 31, 2024. The book value of NIDB stock increased $0.43 to $20.57 per common share as of March 31, 2025 compared to $20.14 at December 31, 2024. The number of outstanding common shares was 2,397,496 as of March 31, 2025.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and seven full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw (2) and Fort Wayne (3). The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. ( ) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is .

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues. Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition. Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS










March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

2025

2024

2024



(Audited)

Assets






Non-interest earning cash and cash equivalents

$ 5,788,111

$ 3,754,395

$ 2,479,777

Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents

864,862

6,452,143

3,661,568

Total cash and cash equivalents

6,652,973

10,206,538

6,141,345

Interest-earning time deposits

3,410,000

4,275,000

4,520,000

Securities available for sale

76,415,124

74,789,791

76,768,514

Securities held to maturity

11,574,919

11,602,482

11,630,908

Loans held for sale

161,175

71,200

74,900

Loans, gross

420,051,989

397,334,479

385,129,684

Allowance for credit losses

(6,381,216)

(6,771,171)

(5,790,301)

Loans, net

413,670,773

390,563,308

379,339,383

Accrued interest receivable

2,367,992

2,237,407

2,455,724

Premises and equipment

7,884,632

7,907,303

7,752,161

FHLB Stock

2,835,000

2,835,000

2,835,000

Cash surrender value of life insurance

12,243,227

12,159,543

12,334,196

Other assets

5,420,798

5,676,203

5,508,735

Total Assets


$ 542,636,613

$ 522,323,775

$ 509,360,866






Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity






Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 50,913,707

$ 48,168,488

$ 50,297,770

Interest bearing deposits

391,154,920

380,771,626

353,098,422

Borrowed funds

46,300,000

41,000,000

56,000,000

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

4,954,691

4,106,965

3,675,681

Total Liabilities


493,323,318

474,047,079

463,071,873

Stockholders' equity

49,313,295

48,276,696

46,288,993

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$ 542,636,613

$ 522,323,775

$ 509,360,866














Three months ended




March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

Income Statement (Unaudited)

2025

2024

2024






Net interest income






Total interest income

$ 7,225,168

$ 7,243,589

$ 6,729,934

Total interest expense

3,087,649

3,275,092

3,105,342

Net interest income

4,137,519

3,968,497

3,624,592

Provision for credit loss expense






Loans

620,017

423,538

500,000

Off-balance sheet credit exposures

-

105,000

-

Total provision for credit loss expense

620,017

528,538

500,000

Net interest income after provision for credit losses


3,517,502

3,439,959

3,124,592






Non-interest income






Service charges on deposit accounts

157,638

176,311

178,670

Interchange fees

189,909

195,040

200,018

Loan servicing fees

116,046

69,887

109,708

Net gain on sale of loans

48,032

57,991

36,024

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance

83,684

84,117

82,543

Other income

116,244

76,746

87,825

Total non-interest income

711,553

660,092

694,788






Non-interest expense






Salaries and employee benefits

1,646,304

1,529,333

1,640,271

Occupancy

432,190

365,647

355,051

Data processing

379,124

433,325

438,832

Deposit insurance premiums

82,500

57,000

74,000

Professional fees

134,494

167,477

104,013

Advertising and marketing fees

86,048

61,688

87,680

Correspondent bank charges

22,615

53,454

39,596

Other expense

262,123

458,329

341,495

Total non-interest expense

3,045,398

3,126,253

3,080,938






Income before income taxes

1,183,657

973,798

738,442

Income tax expense

124,696

1,341

16,252

Net income

$ 1,058,961

$ 972,457

$ 722,190








Three months ended




March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

Selected Financial Ratios and Other Financial Data (Unaudited)

2025

2024

2024






Average shares outstanding - basic

2,379,792

2,378,357

2,405,122

Average shares outstanding - diluted

2,379,792

2,378,357

2,405,122

Basic earnings per share

$ 0.44

$ 0.41

$ 0.30

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.44

$ 0.41

$ 0.30

Net interest margin (1)

3.23 %

3.13 %

2.99 %

Return on average assets (1)

0.80 %

0.74 %

0.57 %

Return on average equity (1)

8.71 %

8.01 %

6.26 %

Efficiency ratio

62.80 %

67.54 %

71.33 %






Allowance for credit losses:






Balance, beginning of period

$ 6,771,171

$ 6,326,783

$ 5,335,305

Charge-offs:




One-to-four family

-

-

-

Commercial real estate

-

-

-

Land/land development

-

-

-

Commercial


959,749

20,441

-

Consumer

84,138

21,194

69,725

Gross charge-offs

1,043,887

41,635

69,725

Recoveries:




One-to-four family

3,247

39,022

-

Commercial real estate

-

-

-

Land/land development

-

-

-

Commercial


-

-

-

Consumer

30,668

23,463

24,721

Gross recoveries

33,915

62,485

24,721

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

1,009,972

(20,850)

45,004

Provision for credit losses

620,017

423,538

500,000

Balance, end of period

$ 6,381,216

$ 6,771,171

$ 5,790,301






Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

0.99 %

-0.02 %

0.05 %








As of


March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

Non-performing assets


2025

2024

2024

Loans:




Non-accrual

$ 2,636,083

$ 5,031,555

$ 6,547,940

Past 90 days or more and still accruing

-

-

-

Troubled debt modification

2,573,342

926,960

524,970

Total non-performing loans

5,209,425

5,958,515

7,072,910

Real estate owned

-

-

-

Other repossessed assets

-

-

-

Total non-performing assets

$ 5,209,425

$ 5,958,515

$ 7,072,910






Non-performing assets to total assets

0.96 %

1.14 %

1.39 %

Non-performing loans to gross loans

1.24 %

1.50 %

1.84 %

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans

122.49 %

113.64 %

81.87 %

Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

1.52 %

1.70 %

1.50 %






Other financial ratios






Tangible common equity

9.09 %

9.24 %

9.09 %

Book value per share

$ 20.57

$ 20.14

$ 19.05

Common shares outstanding

2,397,496

2,397,496

2,429,698






(1) Ratios for three-month periods are annualized




SOURCE Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.

