Golden State Dermatology Expands Network With Sixth Greater Los Angeles Location

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden State Dermatology (GSD) is pleased to announce a new partnership with Dr. Peterson Pierre's practice, the Pierre Skin Care Institute at 77 E Rolling Oaks Dr., Suite 207, Thousand Oaks, CA.

Peterson Pierre, MD, and his team offer a wide range of medical dermatology and popular cosmetic treatments such as injectables, laser resurfacing and hair removal, skin tightening, fat reduction and more. "I have always been dedicated to offering my patients the most effective, safe, and technologically-advanced treatments available. After careful consideration, I chose to align with a network that truly shares my commitment to excellence in patient care. I'm enthusiastic about beginning this new chapter with GSD," said Peterson Pierre, MD.

GSD has over 100 providers and 39 convenient locations throughout California, and accepts most forms of insurance. To learn more, visit GoldenStateDermatology .

Founder of GSD, Ed Becker, MD said, "We are committed to supporting our clinicians, empowering them to provide outstanding, patient-centered care across our established markets. As we thoughtfully expand our group, we are focused on recruiting and partnering with top-tier providers in California and beyond."

About Golden State Dermatology

Amid the health care consolidation, Golden State Dermatology (GSD) was founded to maintain a relatively independent model of practice. GSD is physician-owned and led and is rapidly growing with a mission to deliver the highest quality care and a great patient, provider, and staff experience. GSD's services include dermatology, cosmetics, Mohs surgery, radiation therapy, pathology, and plastic surgery.

GSD is actively looking to partner with leading dermatology clinics and dermatologists to further its vision to become the leading network of comprehensive dermatology services in the Western US. For more information about our partnership opportunities, visit goldenstatedermatology/partnership-opportunities .

SOURCE Golden State Dermatology

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED