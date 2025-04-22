Canscribe Career College Launching New Cohort For Its Agriculture Technology Program On May 20Th

CanScribe Career College logo

Technology in Agriculture

Using Technology in Agriculture

The next cohort for the Agriculture Technology Program will run from May 20 - August 11, 2025, with a limit of 40 seats.

- Colleen ChapmanKELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CanScribe Career College is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of new cohorts for its Agricultural Technology Program . The Agricultural Technology Program is supported by Palette Skills to help workers find new careers through skills training and job placement in some of the fastest-growing industries in Canada.The Agricultural Technology Program is an innovative 12-week online program that prepares students to secure employment and advancement in agriculture. It emphasizes time-tested agricultural methods and the emerging role of technology in the sector, including drones, sensors, artificial intelligence (AI), and web-based tools. Developed with input and guidance from industry experts, the program accommodates training in remote and Indigenous communities and supports job placement in these regions. The program can encompass students from across Canada through its progressive online delivery. The next cohort will run from May 20 - August 11, 2025, with a limit of 40 seats. Additional cohorts will start in September 2025 and January 2026, respectively.Supported by the Science and Economic Development Canada's (ISED) Upskilling for Industry Initiative, more than 15,000 Canadian workers will benefit from an innovative approach to skills training. Central to the Upskill Canada initiative is the role of community training providers, who work closely with local and national employers to identify precise suites of skills being sought by industry. Equipping workers with these skills will create new career pathways for Canadians and better position Canadian companies to compete both domestically and internationally.Quick Facts. CanScribe Career College is an award-winning online college offering training that empowers students to upskill and launch successful careers. Since 2003, CanScribe has committed to developing and offering online programs that are relevant, demand-driven, employer-led, and industry-integrated.. Thousands of CanScribe graduates have gone on to secure employment and promotions in their careers as a direct result of the training they received.. Canada's agriculture sector is grappling with severe labour shortages. According to the Canadian Agricultural Human Resource Council, the sector will have 100,000-plus vacancies by 2030. At the same time, the sector's geographic footprint is expanding as remote, northern, and Indigenous communities increasingly turn to local food production to generate employment and improve food access.. CanScribe Career College has formed partnerships with employers, technology companies, curriculum developers, agriculture consultants, and subject matter experts to produce customized, practical content to teach real-world skills.Quotes“Upskill Canada's partnership with CanScribe Career College will train the skilled workers Canada's agriculture and agri-food industry needs as work in the sector evolves. Participants in the Agricultural Technology Program will graduate with industry-informed knowledge and the specialized skills to support BC agriculture long-term.”– Rhonda Barnet, CEO of Palette Skills, which was chosen selected by ISED to run the Upskill Canada initiative“CanScribe Career College is thrilled to offer cutting-edge training to the next generation of agricultural workers. By teaching both long-established and leading-edge technology-based agricultural methods, this training will provide graduates with a well-rounded skill set that will benefit their careers, their communities, and the skill-starved agricultural sector. We are particularly excited to include technology that will increase the viability of new agricultural projects in remote regions, ensuring economic opportunities and access to healthy food where it is most needed. Our program welcomes learners from all backgrounds, as no previous agricultural experience is required.”– Colleen Chapman, CEO, CanScribe Career CollegeAbout CanScribe Career CollegeAs one of Canada's first online colleges, CanScribe Career College has been successfully delivering online learning since 2003. CanScribe's mandate is to develop top-level programs in partnership with subject matter experts and industry employers. This ensures programs are state-of-the-art and relevant in today's workplaces. CanScribe's student-centric focus through unsurpassed student support, engaging instruction, and lifelong graduate support has led to unparalleled student and graduate success. CanScribe is designated with the Province of BC's Private Training Institutions Regulatory Unit (PTIRU) through the Ministry of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills, and has received several prestigious awards over the years.To learn more, visit:About Upskill CanadaUpskill Canada engages with mid-career professionals who are experienced in the workforce and equips them with the skills identified as vital by industry experts. The Upskill Canada network of training providers, industry partners, and community organizations works to deliver tailored upskilling opportunities that respond to the needs of both employers and job seekers. The Upskill Canada initiative empowers Canada's workforce to adapt to the changing needs of industry.To learn more, visit:

