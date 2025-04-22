Emerest Honors The Legacy Of Pope Francis
NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerest joins the global community in mourning the passing of Pope Francis. Josh Klein, chief executive officer of Emerest, issued a statement on the Pope's legacy.
"It is fitting and appropriate that Emerest pauses in our daily commitment to assist those in need of care to pay tribute to a religious leader who shared our values in celebrating the humanity in all of us," Mr. Klein observed.
"In the passing of Pope Francis, the world has lost a man of humility, compassion, and caring. Regardless of your faith, ethnicity, or place in the world, he sought to make our world a better place. We honor his legacy and may he rest in peace," offered Klein.
With over 10,000 clients, Emerest's role in providing specialized homecare support in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Missouri is marked by compassion, empathy, and dignity.
