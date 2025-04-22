M&T Bank Corporation To Participate In The Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference
BUFFALO, N.Y., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB ) will participate in the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference being held in London. Representatives of M&T are scheduled to deliver a presentation to investors and analysts on May 7, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. BST (4:00 a.m. ET).
A link to the webcast will be available at . The webcast may contain material information as well as forward-looking information, and cautionary statements regarding such forward-looking information will be available on the webcast link.
About M&T
M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services with a branch and ATM network spanning the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information about M&T Bank, visit .
Equal Housing Lender. © 2025 M&T Bank. NMLS# 381076. Member FDIC. All rights reserved.
Investor Contact:
Brian Klock
Steven Wendelboe
(716) 842-5138
Legal Disclaimer:
