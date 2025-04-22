Amoeba Networks, Inc. Unveils Newly Designed Website To Enhance User Experience And Drive Traffic

Amoeba Networks, Inc.

Amoeba Networks, Inc., a premier provider of IT services for SMBs, is excited to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Amoeba Networks, Inc., a premier provider of IT services for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), is excited to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website, unveiled on April 22, 2025.

The new website was developed in partnership with SeoSamba, a trusted sister company renowned for mission-critical software development and the creators of the powerful Marketing Operating System (MOS) and the all-in-one open-source business suite, SeoToaster.

The revamped website is crafted to drive increased traffic, deliver enhanced user experiences, and provide comprehensive information to clients across New York and Seattle.

The redesigned site reflects Amoeba Networks' commitment to excellence in serving the IT support needs of SMBs with 5 to 100 employees, particularly in New York City. It features intuitive navigation, robust content, and cutting-edge optimization tailored to meet the evolving needs of its target audience.

SeoSamba's expertise in thoughtful design, skilled coding, and state-of-the-art SEO strategies has created a platform that strengthens Amoeba Networks' brand presence and supports its mission to deliver high-quality IT services with professionalism, timely response, and industry-leading expertise.

David Smithson, CEO of Amoeba Networks, shared his enthusiasm for the project:“SeoSamba has been with us from the very beginning, helping us establish a brand and market presence through thoughtful design, highly skilled coding, and state-of-the-art optimization. Their highly attentive and professional team has delivered a website that not only reflects our values but also empowers our clients with the information and tools they need.”

Since its founding on February 1, 2007, Amoeba Networks has prioritized exceptional customer service and technical expertise, earning a strong reputation in the Information Technology Services sector. The new website is a strategic step to further engage its target market, offering valuable resources and insights tailored to the unique needs of SMBs.

SeoSamba's contributions have been instrumental in this milestone. As a sister company, SeoSamba was chosen for its proven track record in delivering mission-critical solutions and its deep understanding of Amoeba Networks' goals. Smithson expressed high satisfaction with the collaboration, stating,“We are very satisfied with SeoSamba's services and would absolutely recommend them to others.”

The newly launched website is now live at amoebanetworks, inviting businesses to explore Amoeba Networks' offerings and experience its commitment to quality IT solutions.

For more information, please contact:

David Smithson, CEO

Amoeba Networks, Inc.

Phone: 212-444-9780

Website:

Email: ...

About Amoeba Networks, Inc.

Founded in 2007, Amoeba Networks, Inc. is a premier IT services provider dedicated to small and medium-sized businesses in New York and Seattle. With a mission to deliver quality IT solutions backed by exceptional customer service, Amoeba Networks combines professionalism, timely response, and time-tested expertise to empower its clients' success.

About SeoSamba

SeoSamba is a powerful Marketing & Sales Automation Solution built on its Marketing Operating System (MOS) and All-in-One Open Source Business Suite SeoToaster.

🟢 SeoSamba's MOS centralizes Review & Listing Management, Social Media Marketing, Email Marketing, SEO and PPC Reporting, Lead Tracking, and more, including Blogging and Centralized SEO execution for WordPress and SeoToaster Websites. It's ideal for Small Businesses and Multi-location Brands.

🟣 SeoToaster's All-in-One Open Source Business Suite is available On-Premise or in the Cloud. It combines an open-source CMS, Shopping Cart, Blog, POS, ERP, and CRM in one solution.

🔑 SeoSamba also offers turnkey services for Franchise and Multi-location Brands. SeoSamba can be private-labeled by solution providers.

David Smithson

Amoeba Networks, Inc.

+1 212-444-9780

email us here

