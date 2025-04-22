Oakworth Capital Inc. Reports 27% Increase In Diluted EPS
WEALTH AND TRUST (Unaudited)
(In millions)
As of
|
Wealth assets (non-balance sheet)
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Assets
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.
(in thousands)
|
for loan losses
OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
|
|
For more information contact:
Jenifer Kimbrough
Phone: 205-263-4704
Email: [email protected]
