Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Oakworth Capital Inc. Reports 27% Increase In Diluted EPS


2025-04-22
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Inc. (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC ) reported growth in both annual and linked-quarter profitability in first quarter 2025. Highlights include:

  • Net income of $5.0 million: 23% higher than $4.1 million linked-quarter and 28% higher than $3.9 million year-over-year
  • Diluted earnings per share of $1.01: 23% higher than $0.82 linked-quarter and 27% higher than $0.80 in first quarter 2024
  • Pre-tax pre-provision income of $7.5 million: 17% higher than $6.4 million linked-quarter and 39% higher than $5.4 million in first quarter 2024
  • Revenue of $19.8 million: 3% higher than $19.1 million linked-quarter and 18% higher than $16.7 million in first quarter 2024
    • 4% linked-quarter growth and 24% year-over-year growth in net interest income
    • 6% linked-quarter growth and 12% year-over-year growth in trust and wealth fees
  • Non-interest expenses of $12.3 million: 3% lower linked-quarter and 9% higher year-over-year
  • ROAE of 15.9%
  • ROAA of 1.1%

Oakworth's Chairman and CEO Scott Reed stated, "Our strong first quarter results reflect an intense focus on understanding and serving the needs of our clients while ensuring that we are managing our business in a prudent manner. We are growing our balance sheet in a balanced fashion while ensuring that we realize returns on our investments in markets, technology and people."

Wealth assets increased 6% year-over-year to $2.3 billion. Year-over-year loan growth was 17% (both actual and average) and 3% linked quarter to $1.5 billion. Deposits grew 14% year-over-year (17% on average basis) and 2% linked quarter to $1.6 billion.

At March 31, 2025, Tier 1 Capital was 10.6%, the Total Capital Ratio was 11.7% and the Leverage Ratio was 9.5%.

About Oakworth Capital Inc. and Oakworth Capital Bank
 Oakworth Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC ). Oakworth was founded in 2008 and operates four offices in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to clients across the United States.

Oakworth has been ranked among American Banker's "Best Banks to Work for" for the past eight years, holding the top spot for six of those and ranking #2 most recently. Additionally, Oakworth's 2024 average Net Promoter Score (NPS) was 94 with a commensurate client retention rate of 95%. As of March 31, 2025, Oakworth had $1.8 billion in total assets, $1.5 billion in gross loans, $1.6 billion in deposits and $2.3 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, visit

OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.




















WEALTH AND TRUST (Unaudited)



















(In millions)

As of


Change


Change



3/31/2025


12/31/2024


9/30/2024


6/30/2024


3/31/2024


03/31/2025 vs. 12/31/2024


03/31/2025 vs. 03/31/2024




















Wealth assets (non-balance sheet)

$ 2,285

$ 2,297

$ 2,308

$ 2,200

$ 2,156

$ (12)

0 %

$ 129

6 %



















CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)













(in thousands)

As of


Change


Change



3/31/2025


12/31/2024


9/30/2024


6/30/2024


3/31/2024


03/31/2025 vs. 12/31/2024


03/31/2025 vs. 03/31/2024

Assets

















Cash and due from banks

$ 100,968

$ 125,016

$ 117,265

$ 71,623

$ 126,215

$ (24,048)

-19 %

$ (25,247)

-20 %

Federal funds sold

525

950

1,950

75

1,650

(425)

-45 %

(1,125)

-68 %

Securities available for sale

175,599

158,885

156,926

151,379

147,576

16,714

11 %

28,023

19 %

Loans, net of unearned income

1,492,413

1,455,238

1,411,569

1,357,150

1,280,129

37,175

3 %

212,284

17 %

Allowance for credit losses

(17,015)

(16,330)

(16,494)

(15,895)

(15,048)

(685)

4 %

(1,967)

13 %

Loans, net

1,475,398

1,438,908

1,395,075

1,341,255

1,265,081

36,490

3 %

210,317

17 %

Fixed assets

4,221

4,420

4,647

4,820

4,998

(199)

-5 %

(777)

-16 %

Interest receivable

6,909

6,678

6,478

6,903

6,279

231

3 %

630

10 %

Other assets

53,866

54,084

54,396

56,200

47,856

(218)

0 %

6,010

13 %

Total assets

$ 1,817,486

$ 1,788,941

$ 1,736,737

$ 1,632,255

$ 1,599,655

$ 28,545

2 %

$ 217,831

14 %



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

















Liabilities:

















Deposits:

















Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 270,536

$ 274,872

$ 255,008

$ 274,968

$ 266,083

$ (4,336)

-2 %

$ 4,453

2 %

Interest-bearing deposits

1,356,172

1,321,864

1,268,998

1,124,013

1,166,594

34,308

3 %

189,578

16 %

Total deposits

1,626,708

1,596,736

1,524,006

1,398,981

1,432,677

29,972

2 %

194,031

14 %

Total Borrowings

38,763

39,296

64,273

94,250

34,227

(533)

-1 %

4,536

13 %

Accrued interest payable

559

1,149

643

1,517

703

(590)

-51 %

(144)

-20 %

Other liabilities

20,382

26,964

22,018

19,474

18,005

(6,582)

-24 %

2,377

13 %

Total liabilities

1,686,412

1,664,145

1,610,940

1,514,222

1,485,612

22,267

1 %

200,800

14 %

Total stockholders' equity

131,074

124,796

125,797

118,033

114,043

6,278

5 %

17,031

15 %

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,817,486

$ 1,788,941

$ 1,736,737

$ 1,632,255

$ 1,599,655

$ 28,545

2 %

$ 217,831

14 %

OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.




















CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)













(in thousands)

Quarter Ended


Change


Change



3/31/2025


12/31/2024


9/30/2024


6/30/2024


3/31/2024


1Q25 vs. 4Q24


1Q25 vs. 1Q24




















Interest income:

















Loans, including fees

$ 24,803

$ 25,141

$ 25,423

$ 23,505

$ 22,056

$ (338)

-1 %

$ 2,747

12 %

Securities available for sale

1,474

1,257

1,187

1,101

1,030

217

17 %

444

43 %

Short term investments

1,169

1,222

837

982

1,134

(53)

-4 %

35

3 %

Total interest income

27,446

27,620

27,447

25,588

24,220

(174)

-1 %

3,226

13 %

Interest expense:

















Deposits

11,268

11,807

12,296

11,429

11,189

(539)

-5 %

79

1 %

Borrowings

637

804

1,253

1,044

548

(167)

-21 %

89

16 %

Total interest expense

11,905

12,611

13,549

12,473

11,737

(706)

-6 %

168

1 %

Net interest income

15,541

15,009

13,898

13,115

12,483

532

4 %

3,058

24 %

Provision for credit losses

775

1,080

599

847

396

(305)

-28 %

379

96 %

Net interest income after provision

14,766

13,929

13,299

12,268

12,087

837

6 %

2,679

22 %

for loan losses

















Non-interest income

4,245

4,108

3,943

4,051

4,219

137

3 %

26

1 %

Non-interest expense

12,325

12,721

11,638

11,497

11,320

(396)

-3 %

1,005

9 %

Income before income taxes

6,686

5,316

5,604

4,822

4,986

1,370

26 %

1,700

34 %

Provision for income taxes

1,655

1,236

1,458

1,204

1,056

419

34 %

599

57 %

Net Income

5,031

4,080

4,146

3,618

3,930

951

23 %

1,101

28 %

Earnings per share - basic

$ 1.01

$ 0.82

$ 0.84

$ 0.73

$ 0.80

$ 0.19

23 %

$ 0.21

27 %

Earnings per share - diluted

$ 1.01

$ 0.82

$ 0.84

$ 0.73

$ 0.80

$ 0.19

23 %

$ 0.21

27 %

OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.











CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)




(in thousands)

YTD Period Ended





3/31/2025



3/31/2024


Change











Interest income:








Loans, including fees

$ 24,803

$ 22,056

$ 2,747

12 %

Securities available for sale

1,474

1,030

444

43 %

Short term investments

1,169

1,134

35

3 %

Total interest income

27,446

24,220

3,226

13 %

Interest expense:








Deposits

11,268

11,189

79

1 %

Borrowings

637

548

89

16 %

Total interest expense

11,905

11,737

168

1 %

Net interest income

15,541

12,483

3,058

24 %

Provision for credit losses

775

396

379

96 %

Net interest income after provision

14,766

12,087

2,679

22 %

for loan losses








Non-interest income

4,245

4,219

26

1 %

Non-interest expense

12,325

11,320

1,005

9 %

Income before income taxes

6,686

4,986

1,700

34 %

Provision for income taxes

1,655

1,056

599

57 %

Net Income

5,031

3,930

1,101

28 %

Earnings per share - basic

$ 1.01

$ 0.80

$ 0.21

27 %

Earnings per share - diluted

$ 1.01

$ 0.80

$ 0.21

27 %

For more information contact:
Jenifer Kimbrough
Phone: 205-263-4704
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Oakworth Capital Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

