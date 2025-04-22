Black Rock Coffee Bar Brews Up A New Store In Surprise, AZ

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 43rd Location in Phoenix Metro, 53rd in the State, and 154th Nationwide

Scottsdale, Arizona, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rock Coffee Bar , founded in Oregon and known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel energy drinks, is expanding its presence in Arizona with the opening of a new store in Surprise, part of the brand's continued growth across the Phoenix metro area.

Located at 16324 W Pat Tillman Rd, STE 109 at the intersection of 163rd Ave and W Pat Tillman Rd , the store is set to open on Friday April 25th. To celebrate the grand opening, guests will receive Limited Edition Arizona state stickersdesigned to highlight the brand's continued commitment to local culture and connection.

The new Surprise location brings the total number of stores in the Phoenix metro area to 43 and 53 in Arizona, furthering its mission to serve exceptional coffee experiences to local communities.

“Our Surprise store continues our strong momentum in the state of Arizona and reinforces our dedication to bringing communities together over great coffee,” said Mark Davis, CEO Black Rock Coffee Bar.“We're thrilled to be part of Surprise's vibrant and growing community.”

The new 2000-square-foot Black Rock Coffee Bar store showcases the boutique coffee chains' signature industrial modern design. The design philosophy is aimed at ensuring that visitors can not only enjoy their favorite beverages but also relax, work, socialize in a laidback and inviting environment.

To enhance the guest experience, Black Rock Coffee Bar recently announced the relaunch of Black Rock Rewards, making it easier for rewards members to order and get rewarded quicker whether in-store, online, or through the new mobile app. Special offers and promotions will continue post-opening through this program.

With 154 stores across the U.S., the popular coffee chain is set to become the go-to destination for all coffee enthusiasts seeking fast and friendly service. The skilled team of baristas at Black Rock are committed to enhancing the overall customer experience making it their duty to brighten their customers' day. Black Rock Coffee Bar's mission is to be a positive force in the communities it serves.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion in the West and into the Sunbelt with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The boutique coffee chain recently was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal. In 2023, Black Rock Coffee Bar ranked 1179th among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine's 5000 Annual List.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to 154 retail locations in seven states. The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G's of Black Rock - grit, growth, gratitude, and grace.

For more information, visit

Attachment

Black Rock Coffee Bar

CONTACT: Beth Gast Black Rock Coffee Bar 5037024405 ...