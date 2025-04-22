National Press Club Journalism Institute Strengthening Stories Workshop On Ledes, Nut Grafs, And Self Editing

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Facing a blank screen with a full notebook and the clock ticking toward deadline can be, well, daunting.

No matter your story topic or how much reporting material you have to work with, finding the hook to engage your reader within the first few lines or paragraphs is essential. Ledes and nut grafs that get to the core of your story take energy and focus - often lacking when time is short.

Join the National Press Club Journalism Institute at noon ET on Friday, May 2, for a writing-focused workshop that will help you craft ledes that grab the reader's attention and identify your nut graf before getting too far into your writing process.

Whether you're a seasoned writer looking for some inspiration or an early career journalist looking to jump start your storytelling, get back to the basics in this session led by Institute staff and journalists.

Tickets are on sale now : $20 for NPC members; $25 for the public

Participants will learn:



Practical tips to punch up languid ledes

Ways to quickly identify and focus nut grafs

Approaches to story structure to rethink - or reshape - the narrative

A new framework for self-editing that will improve or tighten your copy, guaranteed. Additional tips for effective storytelling

Speakers



Beth Francesco, Executive Director at NPCJI Elliot C. Williams, Training Manager at NPCJI

About the National Press Club Journalism Institute

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press, and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire a more representative democracy. As the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club, the Institute powers journalism in the public interest. The Institute depends on grants, foundation funds, and contributions from individuals like you. Your donation today allows the Institute to offer the majority of its programming at no cost.

