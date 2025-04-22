O'brien, SEATTLE TEAMSTERS RALLY TO END LOCKOUT AT MAUSER PACKAGING

Teamsters, Community Allies Denounce Company, Demand Strong Contract

SEATTLE, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien rallied this morning with locked out workers at Mauser Packaging Solutions, Inc., calling on the company to end its shameless union busting and return to the bargaining table in good faith.

On April 14, Mauser shut the doors on a group of 20 members of Teamsters Local 117 who repurpose steel barrels at the company's Industrial Container Services facility. The company unexpectedly initiated the lockout during contract negotiations. Teamsters have been picketing at the facility since then, calling on the company to end the lockout and bargain in good faith.

"When a multinational bully like Mauser tries to break our union and crush working people, the Teamsters don't stand by - we fight back with everything we've got," O'Brien said. "Mauser should have known better than to go up against the world's strongest union. This company is no match against our rank-and-file. They should be ashamed."

O'Brien was joined by Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, King County Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, labor leaders, and community allies who urged Mauser to reach a contract with Local 117 members that respects workers and addresses their concerns.

"These workers do difficult jobs every day to help keep our Seattle economy moving forward and support our communities," Harrell said. "It's time to reach a contract resolution rooted in the respect that these workers deserve, delivering a safe workplace with dignity and fair wages."

Mosqueda, who earlier this month demanded Mauser management bargain fairly with the Teamsters, denounced the lockout and called out the company for its abuses.

"Mauser is union busting, plain and simple. I urge the company to respect their workers, end the lockout immediately, and return to the bargaining table to negotiate a fair contract in good faith," Mosqueda said.

Leading up to negotiations, the company drastically cut workers' hours, with management making false claims that business has slowed.

"My co-workers and I do dangerous work inside this facility," said Josue Calvario, a five-year veteran at Mauser. "We're constantly inhaling toxic fumes and dust from the barrels. All we are asking for is livable wages and sustainable hours to help pay our bills and keep a roof over our heads."

"We're not backing down until Mauser does right by its workers," said Paul Dascher, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 117. "That means ending this lockout immediately. It means bargaining a contract with sustainable hours and fair, family-supporting wages. It means creating a healthy environment that keeps workers and our community safe - and it means respecting workers and their union."

Teamsters Local 117 represents over 17,000 men and women at 200 employers across Washington State. For more information, visit teamsters117 .

