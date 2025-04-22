Sun Life U.S. Renews Support Of National Alliance On Mental Illness With $50,000 Donation

National Alliance on Mental Illness

WELLESLEY, Mass., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its commitment to helping people get the care they need, Sun Life U.S. has renewed its support of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) with a $50,000 donation to its Hearts + Minds (H+M) program (H+M). The program educates people to better manage both their physical and mental wellness, an approach that aligns with Sun Life's model that focuses on whole person care to drive improved health outcomes. A supporter of NAMI's program since 2022, Sun Life's philanthropic platform supports organizations that broaden access to care and deliver health services to communities in need.

"We are grateful for support from Sun Life, as they are ardent supporters of programs that educate communities and help people access care," said Jessica Edwards, chief development officer, NAMI. "The H+M program is a valuable resource, and we are pleased to be able to expand its reach to more people."

H+M helps people better understand the innate connection between mental and physical health, teaching tools and strategies for simple and immediate ways to improve their health. A survey of H+M participants in 2024 showed that 80% reported an increase in knowledge of healthy behaviors. The program has been picked up by NAMI affiliates and NAMI state groups around the country.

"We must eliminate lingering prejudices and stigma, and ensure every person has universal access to mental health support services, whether in a clinical or community setting," said Dr. Katie Connell, director of Behavioral Health, Sun Life U.S. "Mental health can impact physical health, just as physical conditions, especially chronic ones, can often lead to poor mental health. It's important that every person understands the connection and has access to the services they need."

"Community organizations that empower people to take control of their own health are filling critical gaps in the healthcare ecosystem," continued Dr. Connell. "The great work by NAMI and others is driving real change by providing people with the knowledge they need to help them achieve overall health and wellness."

In addition to supporting NAMI, Sun Life supports Hartford Behavioral Health in Conn., through the annual Strikeout for a Cause campaign with the Hartford Yard Goats baseball team. Sun Life is also a vocal advocate for mental health parity in long-term disability insurance, calling for federal legislation to require broad adoption across the market.

