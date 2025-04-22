SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates ICAD, WBA, RDW On Behalf Of Shareholders

NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD )'s sale to RadNet, Inc. for 0.0677 shares of RadNet common stock for each share of iCAD common stock. If you are an iCAD shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA )'s sale to Sycamore Partners. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Walgreens shareholders will receive $11.45 per share in cash at closing and one non-transferable right to receive up to $3.00 in cash per Walgreens share from the future monetization of Walgreens' debt and equity interests in VillageMD. If you are a Walgreens shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW )'s merger with Edge Autonomy. Redwire will pay the purchase price for the acquisition of Edge Autonomy in a combination of $150 million in cash and $775 million in shares of Redwire common stock. If you are a Redwire shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

