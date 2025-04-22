First Bank Announces First Quarter 2025 Net Income Of $9.4 Million
| FIRST BANK
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)
| March 31, 2025
| December 31, 2024
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|32,396
|$
|18,252
|Restricted cash
|11,910
|14,270
|Interest bearing deposits with banks
|243,778
|239,392
|Cash and cash equivalents
|288,084
|271,914
|Interest bearing time deposits with banks
|743
|743
|Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $90,393 and $84,083, respectively)
|85,059
|77,413
|Equity securities, at fair value
|1,860
|1,870
|Investment securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $209 and $206, respectively (fair value of $42,565 and $42,770, respectively)
|46,387
|47,123
|Restricted investment in bank stocks
|15,933
|14,333
|Other investments
|13,388
|11,612
|Loans held for sale
|618
|-
|Loans, net of deferred fees and costs
|3,236,039
|3,144,266
|Less: Allowance for credit losses
|(39,223)
|(37,773)
|Net loans
|3,196,816
|3,106,493
|Premises and equipment, net
|21,267
|21,351
|Other real estate owned, net
|4,822
|5,637
|Accrued interest receivable
|14,889
|14,267
|Bank-owned life insurance
|86,258
|85,553
|Goodwill
|44,166
|44,166
|Other intangible assets, net
|8,341
|8,827
|Deferred income taxes, net
|25,178
|25,528
|Other assets
|26,950
|43,516
|Total assets
|$
|3,880,759
|$
|3,780,346
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Liabilities:
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|535,584
|$
|519,320
|Interest bearing deposits
|2,584,210
|2,536,576
|Total deposits
|3,119,794
|3,055,896
|Borrowings
|281,867
|246,933
|Subordinated debentures
|29,981
|29,954
|Accrued interest payable
|4,887
|3,820
|Other liabilities
|29,315
|34,587
|Total liabilities
|3,465,844
|3,371,190
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Preferred stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock, par value $5 per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 27,576,676 shares issued and 25,045,612 shares outstanding and 27,375,439 shares issued and 25,100,829 shares outstanding, respectively
|136,220
|135,495
|Additional paid-in capital
|124,555
|124,524
|Retained earnings
|184,657
|176,779
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(3,938)
|(4,925)
|Treasury stock, 2,531,064 and 2,274,610 shares, respectively
|(26,579)
|(22,717)
|Total stockholders' equity
|414,915
|409,156
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|3,880,759
|$
|3,780,346
| FIRST BANK
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
| 2025
| 2024
|Interest and Dividend Income
|Investment securities-taxable
|$
|1,188
|$
|1,182
|Investment securities-tax-exempt
|51
|38
|Interest bearing deposits with banks, Federal funds sold and other
|2,997
|3,025
|Loans, including fees
|51,552
|49,319
|Total interest and dividend income
|55,788
|53,564
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
|20,844
|20,786
|Borrowings
|2,412
|2,116
|Subordinated debentures
|440
|344
|Total interest expense
|23,696
|23,246
|Net interest income
|32,092
|30,318
|Credit loss expense (benefit)
|1,544
|(698)
|Net interest income after credit loss expense
|30,548
|31,016
|Non-Interest Income
|Service fees on deposit accounts
|356
|344
|Loan fees
|326
|102
|Income from bank-owned life insurance
|793
|785
|Gains on sale of loans, net
|29
|229
|Gains on recovery of acquired loans
|24
|118
|Other non-interest income
|443
|386
|Total non-interest income
|1,971
|1,964
|Non-Interest Expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|11,118
|10,038
|Occupancy and equipment
|2,464
|2,026
|Legal fees
|368
|316
|Other professional fees
|726
|756
|Regulatory fees
|684
|602
|Directors' fees
|282
|242
|Data processing
|805
|806
|Marketing and advertising
|399
|296
|Travel and entertainment
|236
|244
|Insurance
|214
|244
|Other real estate owned expense, net
|920
|88
|Other expense
|2,168
|2,152
|Total non-interest expense
|20,384
|17,810
|Income Before Income Taxes
|12,135
|15,170
|Income tax expense
|2,754
|2,658
|Net Income
|$
|9,381
|$
|12,512
|Basic earnings per common share
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.50
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.50
|Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
|25,118,062
|25,039,949
|Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|25,269,002
|25,199,381
| FIRST BANK
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS WITH INTEREST AND AVERAGE RATES
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate (5)
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate (5)
|Interest earning assets
|Investment securities (1) (2)
|$
|134,274
|$
|1,250
|3.78%
|$
|147,147
|$
|1,228
|3.36%
|Loans (3)
|3,170,772
|51,552
|6.59%
|2,979,522
|49,319
|6.66%
|Interest bearing deposits with banks,
|Federal funds sold and other
|234,032
|2,575
|4.46%
|203,158
|2,710
|5.37%
|Restricted investment in bank stocks
|14,137
|300
|8.61%
|10,421
|199
|7.68%
|Other investments
|14,054
|122
|3.52%
|11,870
|116
|3.93%
|Total interest earning assets (2)
|3,567,269
|55,799
|6.34%
|3,352,118
|53,572
|6.43%
|Allowance for credit losses
|(38,181)
|(37,607)
|Non-interest earning assets
|261,101
|261,237
|Total assets
|$
|3,790,189
|$
|3,575,748
|Interest bearing liabilities
|Interest bearing demand deposits
|$
|644,736
|$
|4,027
|2.53%
|$
|618,941
|$
|3,666
|2.38%
|Money market deposits
|1,045,013
|8,631
|3.35%
|1,014,906
|9,789
|3.88%
|Savings deposits
|142,502
|650
|1.85%
|162,113
|574
|1.42%
|Time deposits
|717,881
|7,536
|4.26%
|671,546
|6,757
|4.05%
|Total interest bearing deposits
|2,550,132
|20,844
|3.31%
|2,467,506
|20,786
|3.39%
|Borrowings
|234,526
|2,412
|4.17%
|167,141
|2,116
|5.09%
|Subordinated debentures
|29,963
|440
|5.87%
|42,470
|344
|3.24%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|2,814,621
|23,696
|3.41%
|2,677,117
|23,246
|3.49%
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|521,326
|481,503
|Other liabilities
|40,570
|40,586
|Stockholders' equity
|413,672
|376,542
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|3,790,189
|$
|3,575,748
|Net interest income/interest rate spread (2)
|32,103
|2.93%
|30,326
|2.92%
|Net interest margin (2) (4)
|3.65%
|3.64%
|Tax equivalent adjustment (2)
|(11)
|(8)
|Net interest income
|$
|32,092
|$
|30,318
|(1) Average balance of investment securities available for sale is based on amortized cost.
|(2) Interest and average rates are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
|(3) Average balances of loans include loans on nonaccrual status.
|(4) Net interest income divided by average total interest earning assets.
|(5) Annualized.
| FIRST BANK
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in thousands, except for share and employee data, unaudited)
|As of or For the Quarter Ended
| 3/31/2025
| 12/31/2024
| 9/30/2024
| 6/30/2024
| 3/31/2024
|EARNINGS
|Net interest income
|$
|32,092
|$
|31,594
|$
|30,094
|$
|30,540
|$
|30,318
|Credit loss expense (benefit)
|1,544
|234
|1,579
|63
|(698)
|Non-interest income
|1,971
|2,176
|2,479
|689
|1,964
|Non-interest expense
|20,384
|19,124
|18,644
|17,953
|17,810
|Income tax expense
|2,754
|3,915
|4,188
|2,140
|2,658
|Net income
|9,381
|10,497
|8,162
|11,073
|12,512
|PERFORMANCE RATIOS
|Return on average assets (1)
|1.00%
|1.10%
|0.88%
|1.23%
|1.41%
|Return on average equity (1)
|9.20%
|10.27%
|8.15%
|11.52%
|13.36%
|Return on average tangible equity (1) (2)
|10.54%
|11.82%
|9.42%
|13.40%
|15.64%
|Net interest margin (1) (3)
|3.65%
|3.54%
|3.48%
|3.62%
|3.64%
|Yield on loans (1)
|6.59%
|6.62%
|6.73%
|6.81%
|6.66%
|Total cost of deposits (1)
|2.75%
|2.89%
|3.06%
|3.01%
|2.83%
|Efficiency ratio (2)
|57.65%
|56.98%
|58.49%
|55.88%
|55.56%
|SHARE DATA
|Common shares outstanding
|25,045,612
|25,100,829
|25,186,920
|25,144,983
|25,096,449
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.50
|Diluted earnings per share
|0.37
|0.41
|0.32
|0.44
|0.50
|Book value per share
|16.57
|16.30
|15.96
|15.61
|15.23
|Tangible book value per share (2)
|14.47
|14.19
|13.84
|13.46
|13.06
|MARKET DATA
|Market value per share
|$
|14.81
|$
|14.07
|$
|15.20
|$
|12.74
|$
|13.74
|Market value / Tangible book value
|102.35%
|99.16%
|109.83%
|94.65%
|105.20%
|Market capitalization
|$
|370,926
|$
|353,169
|$
|382,841
|$
|320,347
|$
|344,825
|CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY
|Stockholders' equity / assets
|10.69%
|10.82%
|10.70%
|10.86%
|10.64%
|Tangible stockholders' equity / tangible assets (2)
|9.47%
|9.56%
|9.41%
|9.50%
|9.27%
|Loans / deposits
|103.73%
|102.89%
|101.23%
|101.02%
|100.75%
|ASSET QUALITY
|Net charge-offs
|$
|(15)
|$
|(155)
|$
|386
|$
|175
|$
|5,293
|Net charge-offs (recoveries), excluding PCD loan charge-off (4)
|(15)
|(155)
|386
|175
|(201)
|Nonperforming loans
|11,584
|11,677
|12,014
|14,227
|17,054
|Nonperforming assets
|16,406
|17,314
|17,651
|20,226
|23,053
|Net charge offs / average loans (1)
|0.00%
|(0.02%)
|0.05%
|0.02%
|0.72%
|Net charge offs (recoveries), excluding PCD loan charge-off / average loans (1) (4)
|(0.00%)
|(0.02%)
|0.05%
|0.02%
|(0.03%)
|Nonperforming loans / total loans
|0.36%
|0.37%
|0.39%
|0.47%
|0.57%
|Nonperforming assets / total assets
|0.42%
|0.46%
|0.47%
|0.56%
|0.64%
|Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans
|1.21%
|1.20%
|1.21%
|1.21%
|1.22%
|Allowance for credit losses on loans / nonperforming loans
|338.60%
|323.48%
|311.59%
|254.81%
|213.42%
|OTHER DATA
|Total assets
|$
|3,880,759
|$
|3,780,346
|$
|3,757,653
|$
|3,615,731
|$
|3,591,398
|Total loans
|3,236,039
|3,144,266
|3,087,488
|2,998,029
|2,992,423
|Total deposits
|3,119,794
|3,055,896
|3,050,070
|2,967,634
|2,970,262
|Total stockholders' equity
|414,915
|409,156
|402,070
|392,489
|382,254
|Number of full-time equivalent employees
|315
|318
|313
|294
|288
|(1) Annualized.
|(2) Non-GAAP financial measure that we believe provides management and investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance and condition. See the accompanying table, "Non-GAAP Financial Measures," for calculation and reconciliation.
|(3) Tax equivalent using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
|(4) Excludes $5.5 million in a PCD loan charge-off in first quarter of 2024, which was reserved for through purchase accounting marks at the time of the Malvern acquisition.
| FIRST BANK
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
|As of the Quarter Ended
|3/31/2025
|12/31/2024
|9/30/2024
|6/30/2024
|3/31/2024
|LOAN COMPOSITION
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|651,690
|$
|576,625
|$
|546,541
|$
|530,996
|$
|508,911
|Commercial real estate:
|Owner-occupied
|694,113
|671,357
|688,988
|647,625
|625,643
|Investor
|1,160,549
|1,181,684
|1,170,508
|1,143,954
|1,172,311
|Construction and development
|200,262
|205,096
|193,460
|190,108
|184,816
|Multi-family
|308,217
|287,843
|267,861
|270,238
|279,668
|Total commercial real estate
|2,363,141
|2,345,980
|2,320,817
|2,251,925
|2,262,438
|Residential real estate:
|Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans
|142,298
|142,769
|144,081
|144,978
|154,704
|Home equity–second lien loans and revolving lines of credit
|52,438
|51,020
|49,763
|46,882
|45,869
|Total residential real estate
|194,736
|193,789
|193,844
|191,860
|200,573
|Consumer and other
|29,760
|31,324
|29,518
|26,321
|23,702
|Total loans prior to deferred loan fees and costs
|3,239,327
|3,147,718
|3,090,720
|3,001,102
|2,995,624
|Net deferred loan fees and costs
|(3,288)
|(3,452)
|(3,232)
|(3,073)
|(3,201)
|Total loans
|$
|3,236,039
|$
|3,144,266
|$
|3,087,488
|$
|2,998,029
|$
|2,992,423
|LOAN MIX
|Commercial and industrial
|20.1%
|18.3%
|17.7%
|17.7%
|17.0%
|Commercial real estate:
|Owner-occupied
|21.5%
|21.4%
|22.3%
|22.3%
|20.9%
|Investor
|35.9%
|37.6%
|37.9%
|37.9%
|39.2%
|Construction and development
|6.2%
|6.5%
|6.3%
|6.3%
|6.2%
|Multi-family
|9.5%
|9.1%
|8.7%
|8.7%
|9.3%
|Total commercial real estate
|73.1%
|74.6%
|75.2%
|75.2%
|75.6%
|Residential real estate:
|Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans
|4.4%
|4.6%
|4.7%
|4.7%
|5.2%
|Home equity–second lien loans and revolving lines of credit
|1.6%
|1.6%
|1.6%
|1.6%
|1.5%
|Total residential real estate
|6.0%
|6.2%
|6.3%
|6.3%
|6.7%
|Consumer and other
|0.9%
|1.0%
|0.9%
|0.9%
|0.8%
|Net deferred loan fees and costs
|(0.1%)
|(0.1%)
|(0.1%)
|(0.1%)
|(0.1%)
|Total loans
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
| FIRST BANK
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
|As of the Quarter Ended
|3/31/2025
|12/31/2024
|9/30/2024
|6/30/2024
|3/31/2024
|DEPOSIT COMPOSITION
|Non-interest bearing demand deposits
|$
|535,584
|$
|519,320
|$
|519,079
|$
|499,765
|$
|470,749
|Interest bearing demand deposits
|629,974
|629,099
|597,802
|574,515
|580,864
|Money market and savings deposits
|1,197,517
|1,198,039
|1,235,637
|1,199,382
|1,219,634
|Time deposits
|756,719
|709,438
|697,552
|693,972
|699,015
|Total Deposits
|$
|3,119,794
|$
|3,055,896
|$
|3,050,070
|$
|2,967,634
|$
|2,970,262
|DEPOSIT MIX
|Non-interest bearing demand deposits
|17.2%
|17.0%
|17.0%
|16.8%
|15.8%
|Interest bearing demand deposits
|20.2%
|20.6%
|19.6%
|19.4%
|19.6%
|Money market and savings deposits
|38.4%
|39.2%
|40.5%
|40.4%
|41.1%
|Time deposits
|24.2%
|23.2%
|22.9%
|23.4%
|23.5%
|Total Deposits
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
| FIRST BANK
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)
|As of or For the Quarter Ended
|3/31/2025
|12/31/2024
|9/30/2024
|6/30/2024
|3/31/2024
|Return on Average Tangible Equity
|Net income (numerator)
|$
|9,381
|$
|10,497
|$
|8,162
|$
|11,073
|$
|12,512
|Average stockholders' equity
|$
|413,672
|$
|406,579
|$
|398,535
|$
|386,644
|$
|376,542
|Less: Average Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|52,805
|53,278
|53,823
|54,347
|54,790
|Average Tangible stockholders' equity (denominator)
|$
|360,867
|$
|353,301
|$
|344,712
|$
|332,297
|$
|321,752
|Return on average tangible equity (1)
|10.54%
|11.82%
|9.42%
|13.40%
|15.64%
|Tangible Book Value Per Share
|Stockholders' equity
|$
|414,915
|$
|409,156
|$
|402,070
|$
|392,489
|$
|382,254
|Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|52,507
|52,993
|53,484
|54,026
|54,483
|Tangible stockholders' equity (numerator)
|$
|362,408
|$
|356,163
|$
|348,586
|$
|338,463
|$
|327,771
|Common shares outstanding (denominator)
|25,045,612
|25,100,829
|25,186,920
|25,144,983
|25,096,449
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|14.47
|$
|14.19
|$
|13.84
|$
|13.46
|$
|13.06
|Tangible Equity / Tangible Assets
|Stockholders' equity
|$
|414,915
|$
|409,156
|$
|402,070
|$
|392,489
|$
|382,254
|Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|52,507
|52,993
|53,484
|54,026
|54,483
|Tangible stockholders' equity (numerator)
|$
|362,408
|$
|356,163
|$
|348,586
|$
|338,463
|$
|327,771
|Total assets
|$
|3,880,759
|$
|3,780,346
|$
|3,757,653
|$
|3,615,731
|$
|3,591,398
|Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|52,507
|52,993
|53,484
|54,026
|54,483
|Tangible total assets (denominator)
|$
|3,828,252
|$
|3,727,353
|$
|3,704,169
|$
|3,561,705
|$
|3,536,915
|Tangible stockholders' equity / tangible assets
|9.47%
|9.56%
|9.41%
|9.50%
|9.27%
|Efficiency Ratio
|Non-interest expense
|$
|20,384
|$
|19,124
|$
|18,644
|$
|17,953
|$
|17,810
|Less: Other real estate owned write-down
|815
|-
|362
|-
|-
|Adjusted non-interest expense (numerator)
|$
|19,569
|$
|19,124
|$
|18,282
|$
|17,953
|$
|17,810
|Net interest income
|$
|32,092
|$
|31,594
|$
|30,094
|$
|30,540
|$
|30,318
|Non-interest income
|1,971
|2,176
|2,479
|689
|1,964
|Total revenue
|34,063
|33,770
|32,573
|31,229
|32,282
|Add: Losses on sale of investment securities, net
|-
|-
|555
|-
|-
|(Subtract) Add: (Gains) losses on sale of loans, net
|(29)
|(38)
|(135)
|900
|(229)
|Less: Bank Owned Life Insurance Incentive
|(88)
|(168)
|(1,116)
|-
|-
|Adjusted total revenue (denominator)
|$
|33,946
|$
|33,564
|$
|31,877
|$
|32,129
|$
|32,053
|Efficiency ratio
|57.65%
|56.98%
|57.35%
|55.88%
|55.56%
|(1) Annualized.
|CONTACT: Andrew Hibshman, Chief Financial Officer
|(609) 643-0058, ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment