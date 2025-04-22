First Bank Announces First Quarter 2025 Net Income Of $9.4 Million

HAMILTON, N.J., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Bank (Nasdaq Global Market: FRBA) ("the Bank") today announced results for the first quarter of 2025. Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $9.4 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to $12.5 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024. Return on average assets, return on average equity and return on average tangible equityi for the first quarter of 2025 were 1.00%, 9.20% and 10.54%, respectively, compared to 1.41%, 13.36% and 15.64%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2024.

First Quarter 2025 Performance Highlights:



Total loans of $3.24 billion at March 31, 2025 grew $91.8 million, or 11.8%, annualized, from the linked quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Total deposits were $3.12 billion at March 31, 2025, increasing $63.9 million, or 8.5% annualized from the linked quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Net interest margin measured 3.65% for the first quarter of 2025, increasing 11 basis points from 3.54% for the linked quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Tangible book value per shareii grew to $14.47 at March 31, 2025, increasing 8.0%, annualized, from $14.19 at December 31, 2024. Strong asset quality continued, with nonperforming assets decreasing to 0.42% of total assets at March 31, 2025, compared to 0.46% at December 31, 2024 and 0.64% at March 31, 2024.

“We are pleased to report high-quality loan and deposit growth in the first quarter of 2025,” Patrick L. Ryan, President and CEO of First Bank, reflecting on the Bank's performance.“Our team produced excellent Commercial and Industrial (“C&I”) loan growth during the quarter with an improved net interest margin and sustained asset quality. We are especially pleased to have achieved this with an efficiency ratio that remained below 60% for the 23rd consecutive quarter, and with continued growth in our primary areas of focus. Our recent and ongoing investments in technology and new C&I lending and deposit-focused business units are building scale and bearing fruit, as reflected in our 10.8% year-over-year increase in tangible book value per share.”

Mr. Ryan continued,“Our success demonstrates a deep commitment to continuing our evolution from a traditional community bank into a full-service, middle market commercial bank. We are executing with a clear vision for our future success, growing our balance sheet and earnings power through strategic initiatives focused on diversification and profitability. Our goal is to achieve top-quartile performance among our peers in any economic environment. We expect our strong underwriting and diversification strategies will support quality growth in 2025 and beyond. As our new business units continue to scale up, we expect to see even better efficiency and profitability moving forward. Additionally, we are pleased to continue driving returns for shareholders through successful share buybacks and meaningful dividends.”

Income Statement

In the first quarter of 2025, the Bank's net interest income increased to $32.1 million, growing $1.8 million, or 5.9%, compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily driven by an increase of $2.2 million in interest income which outpaced the $450,000 increase in interest expense in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same quarter in 2024. Net interest income increased $498,000, or 1.6%, over the linked fourth quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily driven by a decrease of $1.6 million in interest expense on deposits, resulting from lower average rates in the first quarter, partially offset by a $1.1 million decrease in interest income from interest bearing deposits with banks, due to lower average balances and yields.

The Bank's tax equivalent net interest margin measured 3.65% for the first quarter of 2025, increasing by one basis point from 3.64% for the prior year quarter, and increasing by 11 basis points from 3.54% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The relatively flat margin from the prior year quarter was primarily driven by similar decreases in the average rate on interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities. The Bank's net interest margin increased compared to the linked fourth quarter primarily due to declines in average rates on deposits and borrowings outpacing the slight reduction in average rates on earning assets. The Bank's tax equivalent net interest margin includes the impact of amortization and accretion of premiums and discounts from fair value measurements of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in acquisitions. The net impact of amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts from fair value measurements of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in acquisitions was a $2.8 million increase in net interest income during the first quarter of 2025, compared to $3.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and $4.2 million for the first quarter of 2024.

The Bank recorded a credit loss expense totaling $1.5 million during the first quarter of 2025, compared to a credit loss expense totaling $234,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024 and a $698,000 credit loss benefit for the first quarter of 2024. The increased credit loss expense for the first quarter of 2025 is primarily due to the Bank's loan growth during the quarter. The Bank's credit loss benefit for the first quarter of 2024 reflected the Bank's strong and stable asset quality and lack of loan growth during the quarter.

In the first quarter of 2025, the Bank recorded non-interest income totaling $2.0 million, compared to non-interest income measuring $2.0 million during the same period in 2024 and $2.2 million in non-interest income during the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-interest income declined from the linked quarter primarily due to lower loan fee income.

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2025 was $20.4 million, an increase of $2.6 million, or 14.5%, compared to $17.8 million for the prior year quarter. Higher non-interest expense was largely due to increases of $1.1 million in salaries and employee benefits primarily due to a larger employee base, $832,000 in other real estate owned ("OREO") expense due to an $815,000 impairment of an OREO asset recorded during the quarter, and $438,000 in occupancy and equipment primarily due to new branch locations added at the end of 2024.

On a linked quarter basis, non-interest expense increased $1.3 million from $19.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The linked quarter increase primarily reflects increases of $781,000 in OREO expense due to the $815,000 impairment of an OREO asset recorded during the quarter, $606,000 in salaries and employee benefits costs due to year-end salary increases and higher payroll taxes due to bonus payments made in the first quarter of 2025, $202,000 in occupancy and equipment costs due to the new branch locations added at the end of 2024 and higher maintenance and repair costs. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $425,000 in other professional fees compared to the linked quarter primarily due to lower consulting services and personnel placement fees.

Income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $2.8 million with an effective tax rate of 22.7%, compared to $2.7 million with an effective tax rate of 17.5% for the first quarter of 2024. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2025 included the impact of certain discrete items related to stock compensation activity as well as the impact of additional tax credit investments made by the Bank during the quarter. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2024 was lower due to certain one-time adjustments primarily related to the finalization of certain tax items related to our acquisition of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. and Malvern Bank, National Association ("Malvern"). Income tax expense for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $3.9 million with an effective tax rate of 27.2%, which included additional tax related to the Bank's bank-owned life insurance (“BOLI”) restructuring completed in the second half of 2024. We anticipate our future effective tax rate will be in the range of 23% to 24%.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $100.4 million, or 2.7%, from December 31, 2024 to March 31, 2025. Total loans as of March 31, 2025 increased $91.8 million, or 2.9%, from $3.14 billion at December 31, 2024. The Bank's cash and cash equivalents increased by $16.2 million, or 5.9%, compared to December 31, 2024, as management continued to ensure adequate on-balance sheet liquidity.

The Bank reported total assets of $3.88 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $289.4 million, or 8.1%, from $3.59 billion at March 31, 2024. Total loans increased $243.6 million, or 8.1%, to $3.24 billion at March 31, 2025 compared to $2.99 billion at March 31, 2024. The increase primarily reflects strong organic loan growth, particularly in the C&I and owner-occupied commercial real estate portfolios.

Total deposits increased by $63.9 million or 2.1% from $3.06 billion at December 31, 2024 to $3.12 billion at March 31, 2025, due to a combination of in-market and brokered deposits which were utilized to support significant loan growth during the first quarter of 2025. The Bank's total deposits increased $149.5 million, or 5.0%, from $2.97 billion at March 31, 2024. Organic deposit growth was primarily due to our team's success in attracting new deposit relationships while also maintaining existing balances amid heightened industry-wide pricing competition.

During the three months ended March 31, 2025, stockholders' equity increased by $5.8 million, or 1.4%, primarily due to net income, partially offset by dividends and share repurchases.

As of March 31, 2025, the Bank continued to exceed all regulatory capital requirements to be considered well-capitalized, with a Tier 1 Leverage ratio of 9.63%, a Tier 1 Risk-Based capital ratio of 9.59%, a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio of 9.59%, and a Total Risk-Based capital ratio of 11.46%. The tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets ratioiii measured 9.47% as of March 31, 2025 compared to 9.56% at December 31, 2024. The decline from December 31, 2024, was primarily due to the asset growth during the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Asset Quality

First Bank's asset quality metrics remained favorable during the first quarter of 2025. Total nonperforming loans declined from $11.7 million at December 31, 2024 to $11.6 million at March 31, 2025. Total nonperforming assets declined from $17.3 million to $16.4 million during the same period primarily due to the $815,000 impairment of an OREO asset recorded during the quarter.

The Bank recorded net recoveries of $15,000 during the first quarter of 2025 compared to net recoveries of $155,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024 and net charge-offs of $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2024. Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2024 reflected the charge-off of a $5.5 million purchased credit deteriorated (“PCD”) loan acquired from Malvern, partially offset by $201,000 in net recoveries. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans measured 1.21% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.20% at December 31, 2024 and 1.22% at March 31, 2024.

Liquidity and Borrowings

Management believes the Bank's current liquidity position, coupled with our various contingent funding sources, provides the Bank with a strong liquidity base and a diverse source of funding options. The Bank's cash and cash equivalents increased by $16.2 million, or 5.9%, compared to December 31, 2024, ensuring adequate on-balance sheet liquidity. Borrowings increased by $34.9 million compared to December 31, 2024, as the Bank utilized Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances to support loan growth, while continuing to maintain adequate available borrowing capacity at the FHLB.

Cash Dividend Declared

On February 21, 2025, the Bank paid $0.06 per share in cash dividends to common stockholders totaling $1.5 million that was declared by the Bank's Board of Directors on January 21, 2025.

On April 15, 2025, the Bank's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share to common stockholders of record at the close of business on May 9, 2025, payable on May 23, 2025.

Share Repurchase Program

During the first quarter of 2025 the Bank repurchased 256,454 shares of common stock at an average price of $15.06 per share, under the share repurchase program authorized in October 2024. Through March 31, 2025, 350,000 shares have been repurchased from the current share repurchase plan with a total cost of $5.2 million or $14.74 per share on average. The share repurchase program provides for the repurchase of up to 1.0 million shares of First Bank common stock with an aggregate repurchase amount of up to $16.0 million. The share repurchase program will expire on September 30, 2025.

Conference Call and Earnings Release Supplement

Additional details on the quarterly results and the Bank are included in the attached earnings release supplement.

First Bank will host its earnings call on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time. The direct dial toll free number for the live call is 1-800-715-9871 and the access code is 3909613. For those unable to participate in the call, a replay will be available by dialing 1-800-770-2030 (access code 3909613) from one hour after the end of the conference call until July 22, 2025. Replay information will also be available on First Bank's website at under the“About Us” tab. Click on“Investor Relations” to access the replay of the conference call.

About First Bank

First Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered bank with 26 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Fairfield, Flemington, Hamilton, Lawrence, Monroe, Morristown, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset, Trenton and Williamstown, New Jersey; and Coventry, Devon, Doylestown, Lionville, Malvern, Media, Paoli, Trevose, Warminster and West Chester, Pennsylvania; and Palm Beach, Florida. With $3.88 billion in assets as of March 31, 2025, First Bank offers a full range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses throughout the New York City to Philadelphia corridor. First Bank's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol“FRBA.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, either express or implied, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information regarding First Bank's future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, and related transactions, integration of acquired businesses, ability to recognize anticipated operational efficiencies, and other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Such forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about First Bank, any of which may change over time and some of which may be beyond First Bank's control. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words“believes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“projects,”“estimates,”“plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as“will,”“should,”“would,”“may” and“could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Further, certain factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether First Bank can: successfully implement its growth strategy, including identifying acquisition targets and consummating suitable acquisitions, integrate acquired entities and realize anticipated efficiencies, sustain its internal growth rate, and provide competitive products and services that appeal to its customers and target markets; difficult market conditions and unfavorable economic trends in the United States generally, and particularly in the market areas in which First Bank operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in housing market values; the impact of public health emergencies, on First Bank, its operations and its customers and employees; an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth; First Bank's level of nonperforming assets and the costs associated with resolving any problem loans including litigation and other costs; changes in market interest rates may increase funding costs and reduce earning asset yields thus reducing margin; the impact of changes in interest rates and the credit quality and strength of underlying collateral and the effect of such changes on the market value of First Bank's investment securities portfolio; the extensive federal and state regulation, supervision and examination governing almost every aspect of First Bank's operations, including changes in regulations affecting financial institutions and expenses associated with complying with such regulations; uncertainties in tax estimates and valuations, including due to changes in state and federal tax law; First Bank's ability to comply with applicable capital and liquidity requirements, including First Bank's ability to generate liquidity internally or raise capital on favorable terms, including continued access to the debt and equity capital markets; and possible changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies, laws and regulations and other activities of governments, agencies, and similar organizations. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to“Forward-Looking Statements” and“Risk Factors” in First Bank's Annual Report on Form 10-K and any updates to those risk factors set forth in First Bank's proxy statement, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if First Bank's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what First Bank anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and First Bank does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. All forward-looking statements expressed or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that First Bank or persons acting on First Bank's behalf may issue.

______________________

This press release contains“non-GAAP” financial measures, which management uses in its analysis of First Bank's performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures allow for better comparability of period to period operating performance. Additionally, First Bank believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures used in this presentation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided in the accompanying financial tables.

i Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing net income by average tangible equity (average equity minus average goodwill and other intangible assets). For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release

ii Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing common shares outstanding by tangible equity (equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets). For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.

iii Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing tangible equity (equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets) by tangible assets (total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets). For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.



