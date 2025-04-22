GCC Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GCC*), a leading supplier and producer of cement, concrete and aggregates in the United States and Mexico, announced today its results for the first quarter of 2025. Q1 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

Consolidated net sales decreased 9.6% year-on-year to US$246.5 million

U.S. concrete volumes increased 4.7%

U.S. cement and concrete prices increased 3% and 12.1%, respectively

Mexico cement and concrete prices increased 5.2% and 2.9%, respectively

EBITDA decreased 11.3% to US$73.6 million with a 29.8% EBITDA margin

Cash and equivalents totaled US$873.4 million

Net leverage (net debt/EBITDA) ratio totaled -0.56x as of March 2025

Earnings per share decreased 17.1% year-on-year, to US$0.1240

Free cash flow totaled US$13 million with a 17.7% free cash flow conversion rate GCC repurchased shares in the net amount of US$0.9 million KEY FIGURES (millions of dollars)

Q1 25 Q1 24 Q1 25 vs. Q1 24 Net sales 246.5 272.8 -9.6% Operating income before other expenses, net 48.0 58.5 -17.9% EBITDA* 73.6 82.9 -11.3% EBITDA margin 29.8% 30.4% Free cash flow** 13.0 40.4 -67.9% Net income 40.6 48.9 -16.9% Earnings per share (US$) *** 0.1240 0.1496 -17.1%

*EBITDA: Operating income before other expenses + depreciation and amortization

**Free cash flow before growth and strategic CapEx

***Earnings per share calculated based on average number of outstanding shares during the quarter

Enrique Escalante, GCC's Chief Executive Officer, said “Despite the challenges we faced during the first quarter, including adverse weather conditions and a dynamic global environment, the fundamentals of our business remain strong. Our robust project pipeline, disciplined cost control and operational agility continue to drive our resilience.”

Enrique continued, “As we move forward, we remain cautiously optimistic, supported by our ability to adapt quickly and leverage our competitive advantages to drive growth throughout the year.”

To access the earnings release: click here

CONFERENCE CALL

GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. will host its earnings conference call on April 23, 2025.

Time: 11 a.m. Eastern Time (New York) / 9 a.m. Central Time (Mexico City)

Conference ID: 13750647

Dial in U.S. (toll free): 1-877-407-0789 International: 1-201-689-8562 Replay (through April 30, 2025, 11:59 p.m.ET): U.S. (toll free): 1-844-512-2921 International: 1-412-317-6671 Listen-only webcast and replay: click here



ABOUT GCC

GCC is a leading supplier and producer of cement, concrete, aggregates and construction‐related services in the United States and Mexico. The Company has an annual cement production capacity of 6 million metric tons.

Founded in 1941, the Company's shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GCC*.

Forward Looking Statements

This earnings report may contain forward-looking statements. All statements that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“expect,”“estimate,”“intend,”“project,” and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to changes in macroeconomic, political, legal, and public health conditions, including COVID-19, governmental or business conditions in the markets where GCC operates, changes in interest rates, inflation rates, and currency exchange rates, as well as the performance of the construction industry, pricing, business strategy, and other factors.

If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the beliefs, projections, and estimates described herein. GCC assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this earnings report. Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided, and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

For further information, contact:

GCC Investor Relations

Sahory Ogushi

+52 (614) 442 3176

+ 1 (303) 739 5943

...