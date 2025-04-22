City Of Yokohama, Japan Will Be The Next Host For 'Asia-Pacific Urban Forum (APUF).'

Yokohama Mayor Takeharu Yamanaka's video message at ESCAP 2025

UNESCAP is holding an international conference, one of the largest multi-stakeholder meetings in the Asia-Pacific region, which will be held in 2027

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Asia-Pacific Urban Forum (APUF), organized by the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), established by the United Nations Economic and Social Council, will be held in Yokohama City, Japan in 2027.APUF is a high-level platform in the field of sustainable urban development and is one of the largest multi-stakeholder meetings in the Asia-Pacific region, bringing together leaders from countries, cities, international organizations, financial institutions, researchers, and the private sector. It is held every four years, and this will be the first time it is held in Japan.Based on policies and achievements in its green society initiatives and sustainable urban development, the City of Yokohama applied (September 2024 - January 2025) to be the host city for APUF's 9th convening in 2027, and after consideration, the decision of City of Yokohama to be the host city was announced at ESCAP General Assembly in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 22, 2025.In a video message delivered during the announcement at the General Assembly, Mayor of Yokohama Takeharu Yamanaka commented, "I am honored that Yokohama has been chosen to host APUF-9, the largest United Nations international conference in the Asia-Pacific region. We will do its utmost to create synergy between APUF-9 and GREENxEXPO 2027 , which will be held at the same period, toward the realization of a sustainable green society,” and expressed his desire to contribute to the success of APUF and the sustainable development of the Asia-Pacific region.The 9th APUF is scheduled to be held for one week from August to September 2027, and is expected to attract approximately 4,000 participants including leaders of countries, cities, and international organizations from Japan and abroad.

