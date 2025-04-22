Healthee raises $50M to redefine the future of health benefits

This funding follows a breakout year in which Healthee surpassed 15,000 customers, including standout client organizations Instacart, SiriusXM, and Celonis. Healthee has also deepened its AI capabilities and delivered real savings by improving care access to employers and employees.

"We're building the benefits platform the market has been waiting for - something that's intuitive, comprehensive, and built for real people," said Guy Benjamin, CEO and Co-founder of Healthee. "The fact that this round came together without us actively seeking it speaks volumes. Our investors see what we see: a massive opportunity to change how employees experience healthcare and how employers deliver it. This funding gives us the resources to accelerate that mission and continue delivering a better, smarter way to navigate benefits."

With fresh capital, Healthee will expand its product suite, scale its go-to-market operations, and double down on delivering intuitive, AI-powered tools for smarter, more accessible health benefits.

About Healthee

Healthee is a leading company in the health tech industry, focused on transforming how employees navigate healthcare and benefits. With a mission to make access to a healthier life effortless, Healthee utilizes AI technology to simplify complex benefits systems, enhancing user experience, cutting costs, and improving care outcomes. The Healthee platform is designed to make healthcare more accessible, personalized, and efficient. For more information, visit Healthee or connect with Healthee on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook , X , and YouTube .

