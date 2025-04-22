LG AND ENERGY STAR POWER UP EARTH DAY SAVINGS WITH EXCLUSIVE RETAILER OFFERS NATIONWIDE

Through LG and participating national and regional retailers, LG's ENERGY STAR "Appliance Bundle Savings" program offers tiered rebates designed to reward families creating more efficient homes:



Buy 2 qualifying LG appliances, get $100

Buy 3, get $300

Buy 4 or more, get $500

Buy 4 LG STUDIO appliances, get $800 Buy 5 or more LG STUDIO appliances, get a $1,000 rebate

This Earth Day, shoppers have more choices than ever. In 2025, LG is the brand with the most ENERGY STAR certified cooking products (ranges, ovens and cooktops), residential clothes dryers, clothes washers, laundry centers, and refrigerator-freezers. What's more, LG is second to none in the number of ENERGY STAR certified OLED TVs on the market.

Another Earth Day promotion features LG's heat pump dryer (model DLHC5502). Designated ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2025, it uses 65 percent less energy per load than conventional dryers for energy savings that are good for your energy bill. Through April 23, LG shoppers can purchase it with an eligible washer for $400 off, plus up to an extra $100 off with trade-in.

Smart energy choices lower your energy bills and improve the health and comfort of your home. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, there are the top three ways you can save with energy choices:



Save with Home Upgrades: For most homes, the upgrades that have the highest impact on energy savings are heat pump HVAC and water heaters, as well as insulation and windows – all part of the "ENERGY STAR Home Upgrade" program, designed to deliver significant savings while also improving the health and comfort of your home.

Save with Utility Rebates and Tax Credits: There are currently generous incentives available that make ENERGY STAR certified products and higher-impact home upgrades more affordable, including tax credits and utility and state rebates. Visit energy-star/rebate-finder to find out what is available in your zip code. Save with ENERGY STAR: Products that earn the ENERGY STAR label, from appliances to electronics and more, are independently certified to save energy and help protect the environment. Over the past year, Americans purchased over 700 ENERGY STAR certified LG products every hour, saving American families tens of millions of dollars.

To explore LG's Earth Day offers and ENERGY STAR certified appliances-, visit .

